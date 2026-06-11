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Kenya crackdown on fake goods intensifies after Sh15mn bust

A Nairobi raid has triggered fresh debate after Sh15mn worth of suspected fake goods were seized.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Kenya’s fight against counterfeit goods is intensifying, with authorities defending a wave of enforcement operations that have shaken traders and exposed the scale of fake products in circulation.

The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) says its operations are lawful, intelligence-driven, and aimed at protecting consumers from dangerous and deceptive products flooding the market.

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This comes after a raid in Nairobi where goods worth an estimated Sh15 million were seized from a retail outlet at RNG Plaza, suspected to be counterfeit sports shoes and stock linked to global brand Nike.

The operation has sparked mixed reactions from Kenyans, especially after the shop owner, Shiquo, said she had suffered heavy losses and vowed to “bounce back,” even as employees faced uncertainty.

But ACA insists the crackdown is not random or targeted at individuals.

Instead, the agency says it is acting on intelligence, surveillance, and complaints from brand owners and the public.

According to the authority, inspectors are empowered under the Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008 to enter premises, search, and seize goods suspected to be fake.

“The purpose of seizure is to preserve evidence and prevent further circulation of suspected counterfeit goods pending investigations,” ACA said.

The agency added that seized goods are only returned if investigations prove they are genuine.

“If goods are found not to be counterfeit, they are released. Any aggrieved party has the right to seek redress in court,” ACA said.

ACA clarified that counterfeit goods are never returned to the market once confirmed fake.

Instead, they are destroyed or disposed of under court orders to protect consumers and legitimate businesses.

The authority said this process is critical in protecting intellectual property and maintaining trust in genuine brands that invest heavily in quality and innovation.

Beyond Nairobi, ACA said similar operations are ongoing across the country as part of a wider intelligence-led crackdown.

While enforcement continues, some traders say the raids are devastating livelihoods and businesses built over years.

But ACA maintains that due process is followed and investigations determine the final outcome of every seizure.

“We remain committed to fair, impartial enforcement and the protection of consumers and intellectual property rights,” the agency said.

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