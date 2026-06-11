Tight Security Around Parliament Ahead of Treasury CS Mbadi’s 2026/27 Budget Presentation

NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Security has been intensified around Parliament Buildings and across parts of Nairobi’s Central Business District ahead of the presentation of the 2026/2027 National Budget by Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi.

Police officers and other security personnel were deployed at major access points leading to Parliament as lawmakers, senior government officials and invited guests arrived for the highly anticipated budget reading.

Authorities maintained a heavy security presence amid heightened public interest in the country’s economic direction and growing debate surrounding the Finance Bill 2026, taxation and the rising cost of living.

The increased vigilance also comes amid concerns over possible demonstrations linked to public dissatisfaction with proposed tax measures and government spending priorities.

Treasury CS John Mbadi is expected to unveil a Sh4.84 trillion budget for the 2026/27 financial year, making it one of the largest spending plans in Kenya’s history.

According to Treasury officials, the budget is aimed at accelerating economic growth, creating jobs, supporting businesses and improving livelihoods while sustaining fiscal discipline.

The spending plan is expected to prioritise key sectors including education, healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure and social protection.

The Treasury is also expected to provide details on how the government plans to finance a projected fiscal deficit estimated at more than Sh1 trillion.

Government projections indicate that the deficit will largely be financed through domestic borrowing, alongside additional support from external financing sources.

Parliament has already approved the budget estimates for the upcoming financial year, with legislators describing the plan as people-focused and aligned with ongoing fiscal consolidation efforts.

The budget presentation comes at a time when Kenyans are closely monitoring government spending, debt management and revenue collection measures amid persistent economic pressures and calls for relief from high living costs.