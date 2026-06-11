Private Sector Leaders Call for Human-Centered Approach to ESG Strategies

he banking, manufacturing and technology sectors said businesses must move beyond environmental targets and focus equally on human welfare, inclusion and long-term community impact.

Judith Sidi Odhiambo, Head of Sustainability and Impact at KCB, said the social component of ESG plays a critical role in creating balance and resilience within corporate institutions.

She noted that digital innovation has significantly expanded financial inclusion in Kenya, revealing that more than 30 million Kenyans are now able to access digital credit services through mobile platforms.

According to Odhiambo, the move has simplified financial access by reducing paperwork and creating more economic opportunities, especially for underserved communities.

She further disclosed that KCB has set aside a KSh15 billion lending facility targeting youth and women entrepreneurs, alongside its Tojijiri entrepreneurship programme aimed at building business skills and financial literacy.

Haco Industries Manufacturing Director Peter Ndisho said industries must invest in people and skills development if they are to remain competitive and sustainable.

Ndisho highlighted the company’s collaboration with institutions such as the Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology to offer dual-training programmes in mechatronics, helping bridge the gap between classroom learning and practical industrial skills.

On the technology front, Samsung Electronics East Africa stressed the need for responsible innovation and sustainable product management.

Nyawira Muraguri, Head of Corporate Marketing at Samsung Electronics East Africa, said technology companies have a responsibility to consider the full lifecycle of their products in order to minimize electronic waste and improve consumer value.

Muraguri said Samsung has introduced seven-year software updates and ten-year warranties for selected appliances as part of efforts to extend product lifespan and support sustainability goals.

She added that the company has partnered with Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) to establish innovation campuses that equip young people with coding, electronics repair and advanced technology skills.

The panelists agreed that sustainable impact can only be achieved through meaningful partnerships involving the private sector, educational institutions and communities, rather than relying solely on traditional corporate philanthropy.

They maintained that integrating people-centered policies into ESG strategies is essential for building resilient businesses and driving inclusive growth across Kenya and the wider region.