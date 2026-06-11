Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sustainability Watch

Capital Group Calls for Businesses to Move Beyond Traditional CSR Initiatives

Bargurei urged organisations to rethink how they engage with communities and assess the real outcomes of their social investments.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 — Capital Group Limited has announced a strategic shift from traditional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives toward a model focused on long-term and measurable social impact.

Speaking during the company’s ongoing sustainability dialogue series at Strathmore University, Capital Group Managing Director Simon Bargurei urged organisations to rethink how they engage with communities and assess the real outcomes of their social investments.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Today we are asking an important question: How do organisations move beyond doing good to demonstrating impact?” Bargurei said during the forum.

He noted that expectations from businesses are evolving rapidly both locally and globally, with stakeholders increasingly demanding transparency and accountability on how companies affect employees, suppliers, customers and the wider society.

According to Bargurei, businesses can no longer rely solely on charitable activities or short-term CSR campaigns, but must instead focus on initiatives that deliver sustainable and measurable change.

Capital Group said the current phase of its sustainability dialogue series is centred on the social pillar of sustainability, with discussions focusing on employee well-being, human rights, digital inclusion and equitable development.

The company noted that the programme follows earlier environmental-focused engagements held at Karura Forest earlier this year.

The media company also announced that the final session of its 2026 sustainability series will be held on August 28 and will focus on corporate governance and responsible leadership.

Bargurei emphasised the important role of the media in influencing public discourse and promoting sustainable development across Africa.

“The media has a unique responsibility to shape perspectives, inspire action and champion an equitable and resilient Africa,” he said.

The sustainability dialogue series has brought together leaders from the corporate sector, academia, civil society and policy institutions to discuss emerging trends in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and the future of responsible business in Africa.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

CS Mbadi Defends Tough 2026/27 Budget Amid Economic Pressures

Mbadi said there is “no easy budget,” noting that this year’s spending plan has been shaped by a combination of external economic shocks.

40 minutes ago

Kenya

No surprises in Sh4.8 trillion budget: Mbadi

Mbadi has revealed that the Sh4.82 trillion budget comes at a tough economic moment shaped by inflation and global instability.

44 minutes ago

BUDGET

EAC Ministry Urges Tax Alignment to Prevent Trade Disputes

At the heart of the Department 's submission was the critical push to redefine how goods moving within the bloc are classified. Under Kenya’s...

and 47 minutes ago

crime

Three Arrested Over Sh22.4 Million SACCO Digital Fraud in Imenti North

Investigators also recovered a company laptop and several mobile phones, which are undergoing forensic analysis to establish the full extent of the digital theft.

and 56 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya crackdown on fake goods intensifies after Sh15mn bust

A Nairobi raid has triggered fresh debate after Sh15mn worth of suspected fake goods were seized.

2 hours ago

BUDGET

Mining PS moves to Shield Oversight Roles in Sovereign Wealth Fund Bill

Mining Principal Secretary Harry Kimutai told lawmakers that Kenya’s mineral wealth remains largely untapped due to inadequate mapping and limited investment in research.

and 2 hours ago

crime

Five arrested as DCI unravel chilling double murder plot

According to investigators, the attackers fatally assaulted a man at the entrance before firing gunshots into the air to scare residents.

and 2 hours ago

Kenya

US-Based Alpha Queen Collective Expands Education and Mentorship Support in Kenyan Schools

The initiative focuses on empowering young people through education support, mentorship and access to essential learning resources

3 hours ago