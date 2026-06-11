Capital Group Calls for Businesses to Move Beyond Traditional CSR Initiatives

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 11 — Capital Group Limited has announced a strategic shift from traditional Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives toward a model focused on long-term and measurable social impact.

Speaking during the company’s ongoing sustainability dialogue series at Strathmore University, Capital Group Managing Director Simon Bargurei urged organisations to rethink how they engage with communities and assess the real outcomes of their social investments.

“Today we are asking an important question: How do organisations move beyond doing good to demonstrating impact?” Bargurei said during the forum.

He noted that expectations from businesses are evolving rapidly both locally and globally, with stakeholders increasingly demanding transparency and accountability on how companies affect employees, suppliers, customers and the wider society.

According to Bargurei, businesses can no longer rely solely on charitable activities or short-term CSR campaigns, but must instead focus on initiatives that deliver sustainable and measurable change.

Capital Group said the current phase of its sustainability dialogue series is centred on the social pillar of sustainability, with discussions focusing on employee well-being, human rights, digital inclusion and equitable development.

The company noted that the programme follows earlier environmental-focused engagements held at Karura Forest earlier this year.

The media company also announced that the final session of its 2026 sustainability series will be held on August 28 and will focus on corporate governance and responsible leadership.

Bargurei emphasised the important role of the media in influencing public discourse and promoting sustainable development across Africa.

“The media has a unique responsibility to shape perspectives, inspire action and champion an equitable and resilient Africa,” he said.

The sustainability dialogue series has brought together leaders from the corporate sector, academia, civil society and policy institutions to discuss emerging trends in environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices and the future of responsible business in Africa.