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PS Bitok Hands Over Basic Education Docket Following Presidential Reassignment

PS Bitok said it had been an honour and privilege to serve in the education sector and work with stakeholders dedicated to improving learning outcomes across the country.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – Principal Secretary Julius Kibet Bitok has officially handed over leadership of the State Department for Basic Education following a recent presidential reassignment.

In a statement shared on social media, Bitok said it had been an honour and privilege to serve in the education sector and work with stakeholders dedicated to improving learning outcomes across the country.

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Bitok formally transferred the role to his successor, Principal Secretary John Ololtuaa, who now takes over leadership of the State Department for Basic Education.

“Today, I officially handed over the leadership of the State Department for Basic Education to my colleague PS Ololtuaa following the Presidential reassignment,” Bitok said.

The outgoing PS thanked education stakeholders, teachers, development partners and government officials for their support during his tenure.

“As I embark on my new assignment at the State Department for Tourism, I remain grateful for the support accorded to me and look forward to serving Kenyans in this new capacity,” he added.

Bitok also wished PS Ololtuaa success as he assumes the new role overseeing Kenya’s basic education sector.

The changes are part of recent government reassignments aimed at strengthening service delivery across various ministries and state departments.

Bitok now moves to the State Department for Tourism, where he is expected to oversee initiatives aimed at boosting Kenya’s tourism sector and promoting the country as a global travel destination.

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