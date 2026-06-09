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Kiambu prosecutor arrested after receiving Sh500,000 bribe to influence case

EACC has arrested Kiambu Law Courts prosecutor for soliciting and receiving a Sh500,000 bribe to influence the outcome of a court case.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 9 — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a prosecutor attached to the Kiambu Law Courts over allegations of soliciting and receiving a Sh500,000 bribe promising to influence the outcome of a court case.

The suspect, identified as Beatrice Manyara Chepkemoi, was arrested in Ruiru during an anti-corruption operation conducted by EACC officers.

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According to preliminary reports, Chepkemoi allegedly received Sh500,000, which investigators believe was part of a bribery scheme intended to secure a favourable judgment in an ongoing court matter.

The arrest marks the latest crackdown by the anti-graft agency on corruption within the justice sector, where public officials are entrusted with upholding the integrity of legal proceedings.

The Commission did not immediately disclose details of the case involved, citing ongoing investigations.

Chepkemoi is currently being held at the Integrity Centre in Nairobi pending processing and further legal action.

The arrest comes amid renewed efforts by anti-corruption agencies to root out bribery, abuse of office, and other forms of misconduct within public institutions, particularly those involved in the administration of justice.

EACC has repeatedly warned that corruption within the judiciary and related agencies undermines public confidence in the justice system and compromises the rule of law.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing, with the Commission expected to recommend appropriate charges upon completion of the probe.

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