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Treasury CS John Mbadi

Kenya

No surprises in Sh4.8 trillion budget: Mbadi

Mbadi has revealed that the Sh4.82 trillion budget comes at a tough economic moment shaped by inflation and global instability.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Jun 11 – The National Treasury has moved to calm expectations ahead of the Sh4.84 trillion 2026/2027 national budget, with Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi saying there are “no surprises” for Kenyans when the spending plan is unveiled.

Speaking before presenting the budget, Mbadi said most of the revenue-raising proposals had already been in the public domain since April, following the constitutional requirement for public participation.

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“There are no surprises for Kenyans. The Constitution we have today is robust and changed the way things are being done,” Mbadi said.

He added that Kenyans will mainly be listening for detailed explanations of what is already contained in the budget estimates and revenue measures.

“What maybe Kenyans will be listening to is the details of these revenue-raising measures and budget highlights. There is really no surprise,” he said.

Mbadi, however, warned that the 2026/2027 budget has been prepared under difficult and uncertain global economic conditions.

He pointed to rising global tensions and economic disruption, saying external shocks are already affecting Kenya’s planning.

“We are preparing this budget in the backdrop of a major external shock. There is a war in the Middle East that is disrupting the world economy,” he said.

The Treasury CS warned that global instability is creating uncertainty in fuel prices, trade, and overall economic performance.

He also noted that Kenya is facing pressure from underperforming revenue collection and rising inflation.

“A lot of uncertainties… and underperformance in revenue collection, and rising inflation. That is a major thing because we are preparing a budget at a time when inflation is rising,” Mbadi said.

He contrasted the current situation with 2025, saying conditions have become more difficult.

“Last year inflation was contained. Today, it is rising. So this budget is more challenging,” he added.

This is Mbadi’s second budget since taking over the National Treasury, and he admitted that no budget process is ever easy.

“There is no easy budget,” he said, noting that each financial year comes with new pressures and competing national needs.

The Sh4.84 trillion spending plan is expected to outline government priorities in development, debt management, and social spending as Kenya navigates a tough economic environment.

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