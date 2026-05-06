Health PS Muthoni Elected Chair of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6-Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards Mary Muthoni has been elected Chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health, marking a significant boost to Kenya’s leadership in continental health governance.

Her election was confirmed during a high-level consultative meeting on cross-border collaboration for health security held in Brazzaville, bringing together senior health officials from across Africa.

In a statement following her election, Muthoni described the development as a milestone for both Kenya and the continent.

“Kenya proudly marks a significant milestone in advancing regional health security following my election as Chairperson of the African Permanent and Principal Secretaries for Health,” she said.

She noted that the outcome reflects growing continental momentum toward coordinated action in tackling public health challenges, particularly those that transcend national borders.

“I am deeply honoured by the trust placed in me, which reflects our shared commitment as African nations to strengthen cooperation across health sectors, enhance coordinated responses to cross-border health threats, and build resilient, future-ready health systems through collective leadership and strategic partnerships,” she added.

Muthoni emphasized that her new role presents a strategic opportunity for Kenya to deepen collaboration with other African countries in disease surveillance, emergency response, and health system strengthening.

She added that the role will also elevate Kenya’s influence in shaping continental health priorities, mobilizing partnerships, and accelerating progress toward Universal Health Coverage.

The Brazzaville meeting focused on strengthening cross-border mechanisms to respond to health threats such as infectious disease outbreaks, which require coordinated regional action.

Muthoni said her leadership would prioritize unified responses to such challenges, noting that stronger partnerships between African states are critical in safeguarding communities.

“It also elevates the country’s role in shaping continental health priorities, mobilizing partnerships, and accelerating progress towards Universal Health Coverage while safeguarding the health of our communities,” she said.

Her election comes at a time when African countries are increasingly prioritizing joint approaches to public health threats, including pandemic preparedness, surveillance systems, and emergency response coordination.