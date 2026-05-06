Row over groom’s occupation in marriage records settled after Ombudsman steps in

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 6 — The Registrar of Marriages has corrected errors in a marriage certificate following intervention by the Commission on Administrative Justice under the Access to Information Act.

The case arose after a complainant, identified as Ms E.M., filed an application for review with the Commission, citing the Registrar’s refusal to fully implement requested amendments to her marriage certificate and corresponding records on the eCitizen platform.

According to the Commission, Ms E.M. had applied to update the groom’s occupation and residence details.

While the residence information was amended, the occupation remained unchanged, and the digital records on eCitizen were not updated to reflect the corrections.

“Ms E.M. filed an application for review after the Registrar of Marriages declined to effect the requested changes to her marriage certificate and eCitizen profile,” the Ombudsman said.

Frustrated by the partial compliance, Ms E.M. sought assistance from the Office of the Attorney General, but her efforts did not yield a resolution, prompting her to escalate the matter to the Ombudsman.

The Commission subsequently launched an inquiry and formally engaged the Registrar of Marriages. However, it said no response was received despite multiple follow-ups.

The situation persisted even after the Registrar’s office requested additional time to respond.

Due to the continued lack of cooperation, the Commission escalated the matter by issuing a Notice to Show Cause on March 10, 2026, compelling the Registrar to explain the delay and failure to act.

Following the notice, the Registrar effected the necessary corrections.

“On April 2, 2026, Ms E.M. confirmed via email that her details had been updated on the eCitizen platform and that she had been issued with a corrected marriage certificate, thereby resolving the matter,” the Commission said.