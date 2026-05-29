EACC Arrests Kenya Power Staff Over KSh30,000 Bribe

NAIROBI, Kenya May 29 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a Kenya Power employee and an accomplice for allegedly soliciting and receiving a bribe to reconnect electricity to a residential property.

The arrest followed a complaint lodged with the Commission on 28th May 2026 by a resident whose electricity had been disconnected two days earlier.

Investigations established that the suspect, a technician attached to the Kenya Power Donholm Office, allegedly demanded 30,000 Shillings from the complainant in exchange for restoring power supply.

Following the complaint, EACC detectives mounted an operation that enabled them to monitor and document interactions between the complainant and the suspects, culminating in the arrest after the alleged bribe exchange.

The suspects were escorted to the Integrity Centre for further processing and investigations.