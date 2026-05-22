Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Sh180mn Compensation Sought in petition challenging Expulsion of 18 Female Kiganjo Police Recruits over pregnancy

The petitioner warns that without court intervention, the dismissed recruits risk losing their careers and long-term aspirations of joining the police service.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – A fresh legal challenge has been lodged in court over the dismissal of eighteen female police recruits from the National Police Service Training College in Kiganjo, with the petitioners now demanding Sh180 million in compensation.

In the case filed before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri, Shadrack Wambui is seeking an award of Sh10 million for each of the affected recruits, citing alleged violations of their constitutional rights, public embarrassment, and emotional distress following their expulsion on claims of pregnancy.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The petitioner is also asking the court to issue urgent orders directing the National Police Service to reinstate the recruits and allow them to resume training while the matter is being heard and determined.

Through Danstan Omari & Associates Advocates, the petition argues that the recruits had already successfully completed all recruitment requirements, including medical assessments and pregnancy screening, and had been cleared to join the Kiganjo training college.

It further claims that the recruits were later removed from the program without being given a fair hearing or an opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against them.

Court filings state that the decision subjected the women to public humiliation and stigma after the matter became public, with the petitioner accusing police authorities of denying them a chance to defend themselves.

“The eighteen female recruits were condemned unheard and denied the opportunity to present their side of the story,” the court papers read in part.

The suit also accuses senior officials within the National Police Service of breaching the recruits’ rights to dignity, fair administrative action, and fair labour practices as guaranteed under the Constitution.

The petitioner warns that without court intervention, the dismissed recruits risk losing their careers and long-term aspirations of joining the police service.

This latest filing comes only days after a separate petition was lodged over the same expulsions, further escalating legal pressure on the National Police Service over the fate of the eighteen trainees.

In this article:, , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto Warns Against Scrapping Fuel Taxes Amid Economic Pressure

President Ruto explained that the Government has been using the Petroleum Development Fund and the 50 per cent reduction of Value Added Tax (VAT)...

36 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenya Intensifies Ebola Surveillance as Three DRC Travellers Test Negative, CS Duale says

CS Duale said the Ministry of Health had activated enhanced monitoring and emergency response measures across the country to prevent any possible spread of...

42 minutes ago

Kenya

Court Sets June 8 for Ruling in Gachagua Impeachment Petitions

The decision date was confirmed after all parties concluded their submissions before the court.

2 hours ago

Kenya

DP Kindiki: Kenya on Track to Plant 15 Billion Trees by 2032

The Deputy President noted that environmental conservation remains a key government priority.

4 hours ago

Kenya

JSC to Publish Judges’ Performance Data in Push for Judicial Accountability

The initiative marks a significant policy shift within the Judiciary, with the JSC seeking to improve public confidence in the justice system.

5 hours ago

Kenya

I was fully involved in resolving fuel crisis-DP Kindiki

DP Kindiki said he chaired a meeting with the Cabinet Secretaries before they met the stakeholders.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Kenyan Coast Strengthens Position as Regional Tourism Hub During POATE 2026

The region’s appeal is fueled by beach experiences, destination weddings, honeymoons, golf tourism, family holidays and growing MICE tourism opportunities.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Mudavadi Warns Kenyans to Prepare for Tougher Times Ahead

Mudavadi said leaders have a responsibility to prepare citizens psychologically for the hardships facing the country and the wider global environment.

6 hours ago