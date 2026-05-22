Sh180mn Compensation Sought in petition challenging Expulsion of 18 Female Kiganjo Police Recruits over pregnancy

NAIROBI, Kenya May 22 – A fresh legal challenge has been lodged in court over the dismissal of eighteen female police recruits from the National Police Service Training College in Kiganjo, with the petitioners now demanding Sh180 million in compensation.

In the case filed before the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nyeri, Shadrack Wambui is seeking an award of Sh10 million for each of the affected recruits, citing alleged violations of their constitutional rights, public embarrassment, and emotional distress following their expulsion on claims of pregnancy.

The petitioner is also asking the court to issue urgent orders directing the National Police Service to reinstate the recruits and allow them to resume training while the matter is being heard and determined.

Through Danstan Omari & Associates Advocates, the petition argues that the recruits had already successfully completed all recruitment requirements, including medical assessments and pregnancy screening, and had been cleared to join the Kiganjo training college.

It further claims that the recruits were later removed from the program without being given a fair hearing or an opportunity to respond to the allegations levelled against them.

Court filings state that the decision subjected the women to public humiliation and stigma after the matter became public, with the petitioner accusing police authorities of denying them a chance to defend themselves.

“The eighteen female recruits were condemned unheard and denied the opportunity to present their side of the story,” the court papers read in part.

The suit also accuses senior officials within the National Police Service of breaching the recruits’ rights to dignity, fair administrative action, and fair labour practices as guaranteed under the Constitution.

The petitioner warns that without court intervention, the dismissed recruits risk losing their careers and long-term aspirations of joining the police service.

This latest filing comes only days after a separate petition was lodged over the same expulsions, further escalating legal pressure on the National Police Service over the fate of the eighteen trainees.