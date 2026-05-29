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CJ Koome appoints Justice Wanjiru Karanja acting Court of Appeal president ahead of June election

Justice Wanjiru, the court’s most senior judge, will hold the position in an acting capacity pending the election of a substantive president by judges of the appellate court.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed Lady Justice Wanjiru Karanja as the Acting President of the Court of Appeal following the expiry of Justice Daniel Musinga’s five-year term at the helm of the country’s second-highest court.

Justice Musinga’s tenure ended on May 24, 2026, marking the completion of the non-renewable five-year term prescribed for the office of President of the Court of Appeal.

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Justice Wanjiru, the court’s most senior judge, will hold the position in an acting capacity pending the election of a substantive president by judges of the appellate court.

The election has been scheduled for June 22, 2026, within the statutory 30-day window following the vacancy.

According to the election roadmap, the exercise will be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), which oversees the process under the Court of Appeal Election Rules 2013.

The pre-election process includes formal notification of the vacancy, submission of the register of Court of Appeal judges eligible to vote, issuance of an election notice and a nomination period for candidates.

IEBC is expected to publish the election notice by June 8 — at least 14 days before the vote — formally opening nominations for interested candidates.

Nominations will run from June 8 to June 15, with candidates required to submit either self-nomination papers or nominations backed by colleagues.

Following verification of candidates’ eligibility and consent, IEBC will publish the final list of contenders on June 16.

Should only one candidate be cleared, the rules allow for automatic election without a vote.

If multiple candidates qualify, judges will cast secret ballots on election day between 10am and 1pm. Absentee voting by email will also be permitted under the election rules.

The winning candidate must secure an outright majority of votes cast. Where no candidate attains more than 50 per cent in the first round, a runoff between the top two contenders will be held.

The election outcome will be certified by IEBC and transmitted to the Chief Justice before the successful candidate formally assumes office.

Justice Musinga was elected President of the Court of Appeal in May 2021 after succeeding Justice William Ouko, who had been elevated to the Supreme Court. During his tenure, Musinga presided over the appellate court during a period marked by major constitutional, electoral and governance litigation.

The Court of Appeal, established under Article 164 of the Constitution, hears appeals from the High Court, the Employment and Labour Relations Court, the Environment and Land Court, and other tribunals established by law.

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