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Cambodia dismisses viral deportation notice targeting Kenyans, other Africans as fake

Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration, under the Ministry of Interior, said the document, which has circulated on websites and social media platforms, was fabricated and did not originate from the government.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, May 29 – Cambodian authorities have disowned a widely circulated notice claiming that Kenyan and other African nationals living in the Southeast Asian nation must leave by May 31 or face arrest, imprisonment, and steep financial penalties.

In a clarification, Cambodia’s General Department of Immigration, under the Ministry of Interior, said the document, which has circulated on websites and social media platforms, was fabricated and did not originate from the government.

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The fake notice alleged that a special immigration waiver granted to African nationals, including citizens of Kenya, Ghana, Cameroon and Uganda, would lapse at the end of May, triggering a crackdown on affected foreigners.

It claimed individuals who failed to leave Cambodia by June 1 would be arrested, jailed for up to two years and compelled to pay an $8,000 penalty before being permitted to exit the country.

The document, designed to resemble an official government communication, further warned that Cambodian authorities would begin hunting down foreigners allegedly hiding across the country over immigration violations.

But Cambodian immigration officials rejected the claims, saying no such directive had been issued.

“The General Department of Immigration of the Ministry of Interior of the Kingdom of Cambodia wishes to clarify that the information published on those websites is completely untrue,” the department said in an official statement.

Kenya’s ambassador to Thailand, who is also accredited to Cambodia, echoed the clarification and urged Kenyans to ignore the circulating communication.

“We urge Kenyans to disregard the circulating document because it is not authentic and does not reflect any official position from Cambodian authorities,” the envoy said.

The clarification followed growing anxiety among Kenyans and other African nationals after the purported directive gained traction online, raising fears over possible deportations, arrests and travel disruptions.

The fraudulent notice bore government branding, contact details and purported signatures of senior Cambodian officials  elements that lent it an appearance of authenticity and contributed to its rapid circulation.

Cambodia’s immigration department said members of the public seeking accurate immigration information should rely on official government communication channels.

“To obtain official information, the national and international public are requested to visit the official website of the General Department of Immigration or contact the department through its official hotline,” the statement said.

Cambodia remains a destination for foreign workers, investors and tourists from across the world, including African countries.

Diplomatic officials have advised Kenyans abroad and prospective travellers to verify immigration requirements through embassies, accredited diplomatic missions and official government websites before acting on viral online claims.

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