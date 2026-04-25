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United Opposition Takes Campaign Trail to Mombasa, Urges Residents to Vote Out Current Leaders

The leaders urged residents to critically evaluate current leadership and consider voting out incumbent officials, arguing that new leadership is needed to address long-standing challenges facing the region

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – A section of opposition leaders allied to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have intensified their political campaigns in Mombasa County, calling on residents to support a change in leadership in the coastal region ahead of the next elections.

The group, which has been presenting itself as a united opposition front, toured various parts of Mombasa, where they held meetings and public engagements aimed at rallying support among voters.

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During the visits, the leaders urged residents to critically evaluate current leadership and consider voting out incumbent officials, arguing that new leadership is needed to address long-standing challenges facing the region.

The politicians emphasized the importance of unity among opposition forces as they seek to expand their influence across key electoral zones, including the Coast, which is considered a strategic voting bloc in national politics.

They also used the opportunity to highlight issues affecting residents, including economic hardships, youth unemployment, and development disparities, promising improved governance if elected.

The tour is part of a broader campaign strategy by the opposition to strengthen its presence in coastal Kenya, where political competition is expected to intensify as the country moves closer to the next general election cycle.

Political analysts say the growing activity signals early groundwork for coalition building and voter mobilization efforts aimed at challenging the current political establishment in the region.

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