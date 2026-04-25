Karua Rallies Karatina Crowd, Calls for New Leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has called for a political shift in Kenya, urging citizens to reject both the current regime and any attempts to replace it with what she described as “the same failure in a different form.”

Speaking during a rally in Karatina, the opposition leader thanked residents for their support and emphasised the need for transformative leadership grounded in service and accountability.

Karua argued that Kenya’s future depends on electing leaders who prioritise public service over political interests, noting that the country requires a fresh approach to governance.

“We must remove this regime and refuse to replace it with the same failure wearing a different face. A new Kenya demands service-led leaders,” she said.

She also pointed to her own track record in public service, stating that her leadership credentials are reflected in tangible outcomes from positions she has previously held.

Karua’s remarks come amid heightened political activity across the country, with leaders intensifying engagements with citizens ahead of the next election cycle.

Her message adds to growing calls within the opposition for reforms and a shift towards accountability-focused leadership as Kenya’s political landscape continues to evolve.