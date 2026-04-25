Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Karua Rallies Karatina Crowd, Calls for New Leadership

Karua thanked residents for their support and emphasised the need for transformative leadership grounded in service and accountability.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – People’s Liberation Party leader Martha Karua has called for a political shift in Kenya, urging citizens to reject both the current regime and any attempts to replace it with what she described as “the same failure in a different form.”

Speaking during a rally in Karatina, the opposition leader thanked residents for their support and emphasised the need for transformative leadership grounded in service and accountability.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Karua argued that Kenya’s future depends on electing leaders who prioritise public service over political interests, noting that the country requires a fresh approach to governance.

“We must remove this regime and refuse to replace it with the same failure wearing a different face. A new Kenya demands service-led leaders,” she said.

She also pointed to her own track record in public service, stating that her leadership credentials are reflected in tangible outcomes from positions she has previously held.

Karua’s remarks come amid heightened political activity across the country, with leaders intensifying engagements with citizens ahead of the next election cycle.

Her message adds to growing calls within the opposition for reforms and a shift towards accountability-focused leadership as Kenya’s political landscape continues to evolve.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Tension Builds in Kisumu Ahead of Linda Mwananchi Rally as Leaders Urge Calm

Members of the grassroots Bunge La Mwananchi movement urged visiting leaders, including James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna, to avoid inflammatory rhetoric.

29 minutes ago

Kenya

Wetang’ula Urges Health Ministry to Fix SHA Challenges Facing Teachers

He urged the Ministry to review the implementation of the SHA scheme and ensure teachers fully benefit from the coverage as intended.

58 minutes ago

Kenya

Matiang’i to Leaders: Stop Interfering With Police, Promote Peace Ahead of Elections

Matiang’i emphasized that Kenya’s progress depends on maintaining harmony rather than engaging in political confrontations.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kalonzo: Nyali MP Mohamed Ali to Get Direct United Opposition Ticket for Mombasa Governor

Kalonzo said the coalition had reached a consensus to front Mohamed Ali as its preferred candidate for the coastal county’s top job.

1 hour ago

Kenya

United Opposition Takes Campaign Trail to Mombasa, Urges Residents to Vote Out Current Leaders

The leaders urged residents to critically evaluate current leadership and consider voting out incumbent officials, arguing that new leadership is needed to address long-standing...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto to Gachagua: “I Will Not Kneel” as He Vows to Continue Mt. Kenya Campaign Push

President Ruto stated he would remain focused on his development agenda and direct engagement with citizens.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Sugarcane Farmers to Earn Sh5,500 Per Tonne as New Pricing Takes Effect

The adjustment follows consultations between stakeholders in the sugar sector aimed at balancing the interests of farmers and millers.

5 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah Links Gachagua to Sh5mn to influence loyalty

He linked the matter to earlier concerns about alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the school feeding programme.

5 hours ago