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Ichung’wah said the High Court’s decision to suspend the provision was based on misinformation, noting that the section already existed in the 2018 law assented to by former President Uhuru Kenyatta and had previously been upheld as constitutional/FILE

Kenya

Ichung’wah Links Gachagua to Sh5mn to influence loyalty

He linked the matter to earlier concerns about alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the school feeding programme.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, claims that he once received Sh5 million in cash from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, to influence his political loyalty.

Speaking during an appearance on Obinna Show Live, Ichung’wah narrated an incident he said occurred while Gachagua was still in office as Deputy President. He linked the matter to earlier concerns about alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the school feeding programme.

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According to Ichung’wah, he had raised questions regarding claims that money allocated for feeding school children had been misused. He said Gachagua dismissed the allegations at the time, terming them as politically motivated attacks from opponents.

The Majority Leader further claimed that later that night, around 9:30pm, he received a call from an individual he identified as “Ngotho,” allegedly an aide linked to Gachagua. He said the aide requested to meet him at a Shell petrol station.

“When I arrived, he showed up carrying a black backpack. Inside it was KSh5 million in cash. I asked what the money was for, and he said he had been sent by his boss to deliver it,” Ichung’wah recounted during the interview.

He further alleged that about an hour later, Gachagua personally called him and explained the purpose of the money, saying it was meant to support his political and constituency-related obligations.

Ichung’wah claimed that the former Deputy President said he understood the financial pressures facing Members of Parliament, especially the frequent demands for contributions to harambees and community events.

“He told me he wanted to help me manage those pressures so I could get through the weekend,” Ichung’wah said.

The Majority Leader added that he later used part of the money, including KSh1 million reportedly contributed to a weekend fundraiser.

He now says he suspects the funds may have originated from questionable sources or were intended to secure political goodwill, though he did not provide evidence to support the claims during the interview.

The remarks have added a new layer to ongoing political tensions, with the allegations expected to generate further debate in the country’s political circles.

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