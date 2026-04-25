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Wetang’ula Urges Health Ministry to Fix SHA Challenges Facing Teachers

He urged the Ministry to review the implementation of the SHA scheme and ensure teachers fully benefit from the coverage as intended.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has called on the Ministry of Health to urgently address challenges affecting teachers under the Social Health Authority (SHA) medical scheme.

Speaking at his Bungoma residence during a meeting with teachers from the region, Wetang’ula acknowledged that the concerns raised are legitimate and require practical and lasting solutions to ensure educators can access quality healthcare.

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He urged the Ministry to review the implementation of the SHA scheme and ensure teachers fully benefit from the coverage as intended.

Wetang’ula also appealed to teachers to remain patient, noting that he has already taken up the matter with relevant authorities to prevent the industrial action that has been threatened.

Teachers, through their representatives, expressed frustration with the scheme, saying it has made it more difficult for them to access medical services compared to previous arrangements.

Among the key issues raised were high out-of-pocket expenses, limited access to specialised treatment, and reduced coverage benefits. They also called for the removal of co-payments and the inclusion of more specialised hospitals in the scheme.

Legislators Catherine Wambilianga and Martin Pepela backed the teachers’ concerns, vowing to push for reforms in Parliament to ensure the scheme works effectively for educators.

Wambilianga emphasized that teachers should not be disadvantaged by a national health programme meant to improve access to care, adding that lawmakers will seek accountability and improvements to the system.

The concerns over SHA come amid wider scrutiny of the scheme’s rollout, with stakeholders calling for adjustments to make it more responsive to the needs of public servants and other Kenyans.

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