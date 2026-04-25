Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kalonzo: Nyali MP Mohamed Ali to Get Direct United Opposition Ticket for Mombasa Governor

Kalonzo said the coalition had reached a consensus to front Mohamed Ali as its preferred candidate for the coastal county’s top job.

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya Apr 25 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced that Nyali MP Mohamed Ali will receive a direct ticket from the United Opposition to contest the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking after consultations with key opposition leaders, Kalonzo said the coalition had reached a consensus to front Mohamed Ali as its preferred candidate for the coastal county’s top job.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He noted that the decision reflects a unified strategy among opposition figures aimed at strengthening their chances in key battleground counties ahead of the next polls.

Kalonzo expressed confidence in Mohamed Ali’s leadership credentials, pointing to his track record in public service and his past work in exposing corruption.

The Wiper leader emphasized that granting a direct ticket is part of broader efforts to avoid internal competition within the opposition and present a strong, consolidated front to voters.

Mohamed Ali, widely known as Jicho Pevu, first gained national recognition through investigative journalism before transitioning into politics, where he currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Nyali.

The announcement signals early political alignments within the opposition, with leaders moving to lock in candidates well ahead of the 2027 elections.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Matiang’i to Leaders: Stop Interfering With Police, Promote Peace Ahead of Elections

Matiang’i emphasized that Kenya’s progress depends on maintaining harmony rather than engaging in political confrontations.

5 minutes ago

Kenya

United Opposition Takes Campaign Trail to Mombasa, Urges Residents to Vote Out Current Leaders

The leaders urged residents to critically evaluate current leadership and consider voting out incumbent officials, arguing that new leadership is needed to address long-standing...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto to Gachagua: “I Will Not Kneel” as He Vows to Continue Mt. Kenya Campaign Push

President Ruto stated he would remain focused on his development agenda and direct engagement with citizens.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Sugarcane Farmers to Earn Sh5,500 Per Tonne as New Pricing Takes Effect

The adjustment follows consultations between stakeholders in the sugar sector aimed at balancing the interests of farmers and millers.

4 hours ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah Links Gachagua to Sh5mn to influence loyalty

He linked the matter to earlier concerns about alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the school feeding programme.

4 hours ago

Kenya

President Ruto Inspects Ciumbu Modern Market Project in Murang’a as 600 Markets Take Shape Nationwide

The Head of State used the visit to highlight the government’s nationwide programme aimed at improving trading infrastructure for small-scale traders

4 hours ago

Kenya

NPS Calls for Peaceful Assemblies as It Clarifies Protest Regulations and Notice Requirements

NPS pointed out that Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to assemble, picket, and present petitions to public authorities, provided such...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Linda Mwananchi Faction Kicks Off Western, Nyanza Tour with Vihiga Rally

The delegation will be led by key opposition figures including Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Babu Owino, and Godfrey Osotsi, among other leaders allied to...

5 hours ago