Kalonzo: Nyali MP Mohamed Ali to Get Direct United Opposition Ticket for Mombasa Governor

MOMBASA, Kenya Apr 25 – Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka has announced that Nyali MP Mohamed Ali will receive a direct ticket from the United Opposition to contest the Mombasa gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking after consultations with key opposition leaders, Kalonzo said the coalition had reached a consensus to front Mohamed Ali as its preferred candidate for the coastal county’s top job.

He noted that the decision reflects a unified strategy among opposition figures aimed at strengthening their chances in key battleground counties ahead of the next polls.

Kalonzo expressed confidence in Mohamed Ali’s leadership credentials, pointing to his track record in public service and his past work in exposing corruption.

The Wiper leader emphasized that granting a direct ticket is part of broader efforts to avoid internal competition within the opposition and present a strong, consolidated front to voters.

Mohamed Ali, widely known as Jicho Pevu, first gained national recognition through investigative journalism before transitioning into politics, where he currently serves as the Member of Parliament for Nyali.

The announcement signals early political alignments within the opposition, with leaders moving to lock in candidates well ahead of the 2027 elections.