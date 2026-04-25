Sugarcane Farmers to Earn Sh5,500 Per Tonne as New Pricing Takes Effect

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 25 – The government has revised the minimum sugarcane price in Kenya, setting a new farmgate rate at Sh5,500 per tonne, down from Sh5,750.

The adjustment follows consultations between stakeholders in the sugar sector aimed at balancing the interests of farmers and millers while ensuring the sustainability of the industry.

According to the revised pricing framework, the decision was made to stabilize operations within the sugar value chain, which has in recent months faced pressure over production costs, payment delays, and market dynamics affecting both growers and processors.

The new price is expected to take effect immediately, impacting sugarcane deliveries across growing regions in the country. Authorities say the review was necessary to maintain equilibrium between fair earnings for farmers and operational viability for sugar milling companies.

Farmers had previously expressed concerns over delays in payments and fluctuating cane prices, while millers have also raised issues related to high operational costs and efficiency challenges.

The government maintains that the revised rate is part of ongoing reforms in the sugar sector aimed at improving transparency, boosting productivity, and ensuring long-term stability in the industry.

Stakeholders are expected to continue engagements as part of broader reforms targeting improved sugar production, enhanced farmer incomes, and revitalization of Kenya’s sugar industry.