Ruto to Gachagua: “I Will Not Kneel” as He Vows to Continue Mt. Kenya Campaign Push

MURANG’A, Kenya Apr 25 – President William Ruto on Saturday continued his development tour of Murang’a County, where he dismissed claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he must seek approval from political figures in order to secure support in the Mt. Kenya region.

President Ruto stated he would remain focused on his development agenda and direct engagement with citizens.

“I will not kneel. He wants me to worship him for you to vote for me,” President Ruto said, in an apparent reference to political pressure surrounding regional support dynamics.

President Ruto emphasized that leadership should be judged based on performance rather than political influence or endorsements.

“Next year, vote for politicians according to their performance,” he added, urging voters to evaluate leaders based on delivery of development promises.

The President made the remarks during his tour of Maragua, where he launched and inspected several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, boosting economic activity, and supporting local communities in Murang’a County.

The visit forms part of his broader engagement across the Mt. Kenya region, where he continues to highlight ongoing government projects, including road networks, markets, and economic empowerment initiatives.

Political observers note that the remarks add to growing political friction between Ruto and Gachagua, who has recently been vocal about his position in regional and national politics.

Despite the political undertones, the President maintained that his focus remains on development delivery and ensuring that all regions benefit from government programmes equally.