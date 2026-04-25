Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ruto to Gachagua: “I Will Not Kneel” as He Vows to Continue Mt. Kenya Campaign Push

President Ruto stated he would remain focused on his development agenda and direct engagement with citizens.

Published

MURANG’A, Kenya Apr 25 – President William Ruto on Saturday continued his development tour of Murang’a County, where he dismissed claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he must seek approval from political figures in order to secure support in the Mt. Kenya region.

President Ruto stated he would remain focused on his development agenda and direct engagement with citizens.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“I will not kneel. He wants me to worship him for you to vote for me,” President Ruto said, in an apparent reference to political pressure surrounding regional support dynamics.

President Ruto emphasized that leadership should be judged based on performance rather than political influence or endorsements.

“Next year, vote for politicians according to their performance,” he added, urging voters to evaluate leaders based on delivery of development promises.

The President made the remarks during his tour of Maragua, where he launched and inspected several development projects aimed at improving infrastructure, boosting economic activity, and supporting local communities in Murang’a County.

The visit forms part of his broader engagement across the Mt. Kenya region, where he continues to highlight ongoing government projects, including road networks, markets, and economic empowerment initiatives.

Political observers note that the remarks add to growing political friction between Ruto and Gachagua, who has recently been vocal about his position in regional and national politics.

Despite the political undertones, the President maintained that his focus remains on development delivery and ensuring that all regions benefit from government programmes equally.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

United Opposition Takes Campaign Trail to Mombasa, Urges Residents to Vote Out Current Leaders

The leaders urged residents to critically evaluate current leadership and consider voting out incumbent officials, arguing that new leadership is needed to address long-standing...

48 minutes ago

Kenya

Sugarcane Farmers to Earn Sh5,500 Per Tonne as New Pricing Takes Effect

The adjustment follows consultations between stakeholders in the sugar sector aimed at balancing the interests of farmers and millers.

60 minutes ago

Kenya

Ichung’wah Links Gachagua to Sh5mn to influence loyalty

He linked the matter to earlier concerns about alleged mismanagement of funds meant for the school feeding programme.

1 hour ago

Kenya

President Ruto Inspects Ciumbu Modern Market Project in Murang’a as 600 Markets Take Shape Nationwide

The Head of State used the visit to highlight the government’s nationwide programme aimed at improving trading infrastructure for small-scale traders

2 hours ago

Kenya

NPS Calls for Peaceful Assemblies as It Clarifies Protest Regulations and Notice Requirements

NPS pointed out that Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to assemble, picket, and present petitions to public authorities, provided such...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Linda Mwananchi Faction Kicks Off Western, Nyanza Tour with Vihiga Rally

The delegation will be led by key opposition figures including Edwin Sifuna, James Orengo, Babu Owino, and Godfrey Osotsi, among other leaders allied to...

2 hours ago

Kenya

ODM Leadership Row Deepens as Oburu Clashes With Orengo Over Party Control

Oburu insisted his position is legitimate and backed by party members.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Over 500 Elburgon Residents Benefit from Free Medical Camp Targeting Chronic Diseases

Participants underwent a range of free tests, including blood pressure and blood sugar checks, heart screenings, ECG and ECHO tests, breast examinations, and urinalysis.

3 hours ago