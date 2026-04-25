Matiang’i to Leaders: Stop Interfering With Police, Promote Peace Ahead of Elections

NYAMIRA, Kenya Apr 25 – Jubilee presidential candidate Fred Matiang’i has called for calm and restraint in the country’s political space, urging leaders and citizens to prioritise peace and national stability.

Speaking during a Sabbath service at Tonga Seventh-day Adventist Church in Nyamaiya, Nyamira County, Matiang’i emphasized that Kenya’s progress depends on maintaining harmony rather than engaging in political confrontations.

“We do not want trouble or violence with anyone. What matters most is the stability of our country and peace for our people,” he said.

Matiang’i strongly criticised political interference in the operations of security agencies, urging leaders to allow law enforcement officers to perform their duties professionally and independently.

He specifically called on politicians to stop exerting pressure on institutions such as the Inspector General’s office and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), noting that such interference undermines the rule of law.

“If we allow our brothers in the security services to work without being pushed by politicians, they can maintain law and order effectively. Let the Inspector General do his job. Let the DCI do its job. Officers understand the law and should be allowed to enforce it without intimidation,” he stated.

The former Interior Cabinet Secretary also cautioned against the use of inflammatory rhetoric and mobilisation of supporters for confrontations, warning that such actions could destabilise the country.

He urged political leaders to adopt a more measured approach in engaging the public, focusing on unity, dialogue, and peaceful campaigns as the country moves closer to the next general election.

Matiang’i’s remarks come amid heightened political activity across the country, with leaders increasingly traversing regions to consolidate support ahead of the 2027 polls.