Tension Builds in Kisumu Ahead of Linda Mwananchi Rally as Leaders Urge Calm

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 25 – Tension is quietly building in Kisumu ahead of a planned Sunday rally by the Linda Mwananchi brigade, with local leaders and residents calling for calm, civility, and issue-based political engagement.

Speaking in Kondele on Saturday, members of the grassroots Bunge La Mwananchi movement urged visiting leaders, including James Orengo and Edwin Sifuna, to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and instead focus on presenting their development agenda to residents.

“Our brothers from Linda Mwananchi must be cautious about what they say while in Kisumu. Let them come and sell their agenda to the people,” said Salim Onyango, a member of the local Bunge chapter.

Onyango also criticised what he described as past incidents of political disrespect directed at Oburu Oginga, warning that such conduct risks undermining unity in the region.

“The kind of disrespect we have seen before, especially towards our leaders, is uncalled for. Leaders who thrive on badmouthing others must stop,” he added.

The remarks come amid shifting political dynamics and debate over the broad-based government arrangement, which some leaders in the region have publicly supported.

Joshua Owino, who heads Bunge La Mwananchi in Kondele, stressed the importance of preserving the peace Kisumu has experienced in recent years.

“For the past few years, we have seen peace in Kisumu and we don’t want chaos to return because of some selfish politicians,” he said. “This rally should not be used to provoke residents into violence.”

Owino also expressed support for both Oburu Oginga and William Ruto, noting that cooperation under the broad-based framework has contributed to stability.

Beyond politics, economic concerns featured prominently among residents. In the city’s juakali sector, artisans warned that political divisions could disrupt their livelihoods and ongoing progress.

Jim Otieno, a local artisan, said their continued support for the current administration is tied to development outcomes and the resolution of long-standing issues such as land insecurity.

“They want us out of the government, yet they are not telling us where they are taking us to,” he said, referring to critics of the broad-based arrangement.

Otieno highlighted that many artisans operate on land owned by Kenya Railways and frequently face threats of eviction, calling for secure ownership to sustain their businesses.

Meanwhile, traders at the Kisumu bus terminus, particularly women, also voiced concern over the potential for unrest, emphasizing the importance of maintaining stability for small businesses.

Milka Auma, a food vendor, said peace in the city has been key to her growth, noting that government support had helped her expand her business.

“Kisumu has enjoyed peace and we want that to continue,” she said.

She also warned against political infighting within Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), cautioning that divisions could have wider implications for the region.

As anticipation builds ahead of the rally, local leaders continue to urge politicians and residents alike to prioritise peace and constructive dialogue over confrontation.