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Govt Temporarily Relaxes Fuel Standards Amid Global Supply Disruptions

stakeholders in the petroleum sector, including the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, had raised concerns over the supply constraints, prompting urgent government intervention. Technical teams, in consultation with the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the National Standards Council, conducted a comprehensive assessment before approving the measure.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30 — The government has announced a temporary adjustment of fuel standards in a move aimed at ensuring a steady fuel supply and cushioning the economy from ongoing global disruptions.

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In a statement issued by the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry, Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui said the decision follows mounting challenges in sourcing fuel that meets current compliance standards.

The ministry noted that the difficulties have been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has disrupted key supply routes, including the strategic Strait of Hormuz—a critical corridor for global oil shipments.

According to the statement, stakeholders in the petroleum sector, including the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, had raised concerns over the supply constraints, prompting urgent government intervention. Technical teams, in consultation with the Kenya Bureau of Standards and the National Standards Council, conducted a comprehensive assessment before approving the measure.

“It is against this backdrop, and in full consideration of the need to safeguard the welfare of Kenyan consumers and the stability of the economy, that the Ministry of Investments, Trade and Industry has approved a request by the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, under the guidance of the National Standards Council, to temporarily waive the sulphur parameter to the maximum limit of 50mg/kg for KS EAS 177:2025- Automotive Gasoil and KS EAS 158:2025-Premium Motor Spirit as per the previous fuel standards for a period of six (6) months,” Kinyanjui said.

The Trade CS emphasized that the adjustment is a short-term intervention designed to maintain fuel availability while safeguarding economic stability and consumer welfare.

“This measure is temporary and intended to ensure continued fuel availability and sustain economic stability during the current period of global supply disruption,” he said.

The ministry added that the policy will be reviewed at the end of the six months, or earlier if global supply conditions improve.

The move comes as countries worldwide grapple with energy supply uncertainties linked to geopolitical tensions, with Kenya seeking to balance regulatory standards and the need to keep its economy running smoothly.

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