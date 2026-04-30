Final Touches Underway as Wajir Prepares for National Madaraka Day Event

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30-The Government has expressed confidence in the level of preparedness for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, set to be held in Wajir County, citing steady progress across key infrastructure and logistical components.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the ongoing works, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, said the country is on track to deliver a successful national event.

He was accompanied by Defence Principal Secretary Patrick Mariru and representatives from various Ministries, Departments, and Agencies.

The delegation was received by Wajir Governor Ahmed Abdullahi, his Deputy Ahmed Abdi, and other county leaders, who have been working closely with the National Government in preparation for the historic occasion.

PS Omollo commended officers on the ground for their dedication since William Ruto designated Wajir as the host of this year’s celebrations, marking the first time the national event will be held in Northern Kenya.

“We are encouraged by the progress made so far and the strong collaboration between the National Government and the County Government. From the stadium to roads, water, and power, all key infrastructure is on course, and we are confident that Wajir will be ready ahead of time to host a successful Madaraka Day celebration,” he said.

An on-site assessment revealed that the main stadium is between 65 and 70 percent complete, with construction progressing at a pace expected to ensure completion at least two weeks ahead of schedule.

Key road networks within Wajir town and its access routes are also under active construction.

Additional works are ongoing at the County Commissioner’s residence, which will host the official State luncheon.

Meanwhile, water supply interventions, including borehole drilling and distribution systems, are being implemented through a partnership between the State Department for Water and the county government.

The installation of generators has also improved electricity stability in the area.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment to inclusivity, noting that hosting the celebrations in Wajir represents a significant milestone for the region.

“This will be a historic moment for the people of Wajir and the entire Northern Kenya region. As a Government, we are proud to take national celebrations to all parts of the country, ensuring that every region feels part of our national journey and development,” he added.

The Principal Secretary also announced that a series of exhibitions and public engagement activities will be held in the lead-up to June 1, aligned with this year’s theme: Education, Skills, and the Future.

The Government has assured Kenyans that all necessary measures are in place to ensure a seamless and memorable national celebration.