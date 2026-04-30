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Kenya to Host Inaugural Global Conference on Diplomatic Privileges and Immunities

The conference, described as the “first of its kind,” will focus on enhancing the implementation of frameworks such as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and related international instruments.

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NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 30- Kenya is set to host the inaugural Diplomatic Conference on the Administration and Management of Privileges and Immunities on June 25–26, in Nairobi, marking a significant milestone in the country’s growing role as a global diplomatic hub.

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Speaking during a working breakfast with members of the diplomatic and international community, Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’Oei said the conference will bring together global stakeholders to strengthen how host countries implement international obligations governing diplomatic relations.

“With over 107 diplomatic missions, 170 international organizations, and the only UN headquarters in the Global South, we are honoured hosts to more than 30,000 international civil servants, making Kenya a global diplomatic hub,” said Sing’Oei.

He noted that as Kenya’s diplomatic footprint continues to expand, there is a growing need to modernize systems that support the administration of privileges and immunities for diplomats and international staff.

The conference, described as the “first of its kind,” will focus on enhancing the implementation of frameworks such as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations and related international instruments.

The PS said the forum aims to align legal and policy frameworks across jurisdictions, integrate digital transformation into diplomatic administration systems, strengthen inter-agency coordination, and promote accountability and reciprocity among states.

It will also seek to institutionalize structured engagement between host countries and international partners.

PS Sing’Oei invited members of the diplomatic and international community to actively participate in the initiative, emphasizing the importance of shared ownership in improving global diplomatic practice.

“I invited the diplomatic and international community to partner and engage with us as we co-own this important initiative for the benefit of all,” he said.

Kenya’s position as host to major international organizations, including the United Nations Office at Nairobi, continues to elevate its profile as a key center for diplomacy, multilateral engagement, and international cooperation.

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