Oginde calls for preventive reforms in anti-corruption fight

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 9 — David Oginde, Chairperson of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), has reaffirmed the Commission’s commitment to strengthening systems that prevent corruption before it occurs, while enhancing accountability and enforcement across public institutions.

Speaking during the launch of the Kenya National Gender and Corruption Survey 2025 at Safari Park Hotel on Thursday, Oginde called for a shift from reactive approaches to proactive, system-based reforms in tackling corruption.

Oginde noted that while Kenya has made progress in establishing legal and policy frameworks grounded in equality and non-discrimination, corruption continues to undermine these gains—particularly for vulnerable groups such as women and youth.

“What this report reveals is not isolated incidents of misconduct but systemic weaknesses in how public services are accessed, delivered, and regulated,” he said.

“When citizens must negotiate, pay, or compromise to access services that are their right, then we must confront a deeper institutional challenge.”

The EACC Chairperson underscored the gendered nature of corruption, noting that it exacerbates existing inequalities and disproportionately affects women by limiting access to essential services such as healthcare, education, and civil registration.

“Corruption does not operate in a vacuum. It interacts with social and economic inequalities, deepening vulnerability and reinforcing exclusion,” Oginde said.

Governance challenges

Oginde identified three major governance challenges emerging from the survey findings, including persistent gatekeeping in public service delivery, the rise of non-monetary corruption such as abuse of power, and low reporting rates driven by lack of trust and weak whistleblower protections.

He stressed that these issues require systemic solutions, warning that corruption remains a major threat to national development by increasing the cost of living, weakening institutions, and eroding public trust.

In response, Oginde said the Commission will intensify efforts to strengthen preventive systems, enhance enforcement, and promote accountability.

“As the EACC, we reaffirm our commitment to strengthening systems to prevent corruption before it occurs, enhancing accountability and enforcement mechanisms, supporting safe and accessible reporting channels, and protecting victims and witnesses,” he said.

He added that the Commission will work closely with stakeholders to implement targeted, evidence-based interventions aimed at addressing vulnerabilities identified in the report.

Oginde also called for restoring public confidence in reporting mechanisms, emphasizing that accountability must not only be pursued but must be visibly enforced.

The event was attended by senior government officials, including Public Service Cabinet Secretary Geoffrey Ruku, alongside diplomats, development partners, and representatives from key institutions such as the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

The survey—Kenya’s first to provide gender-disaggregated data on corruption—has been hailed as a critical tool for informing policy and driving reforms.

Oginde urged stakeholders to translate the findings into concrete action, calling for a collective shift “from awareness to action, from analysis to reform, and from commitment to results.”