Ndunde Investments files urgent court case over alleged fraudulent takeover of Paradise Lost land

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – Ndunde Investments Limited has moved to court seeking urgent intervention to stop what it claims is an alleged fraudulent takeover of its prime land in Kiambu County.

In a case filed before the Environment and Land Court in Kiambu, the company is seeking orders to restrain Pamat Enterprises Limited, Wiyan Properties, Gianini Limited, Daniel Gichinga, and other associated parties from entering, occupying, selling, transferring, or interfering with parcels of land identified as L.R. No. 5974/1, 5972/2, 5971, and 7042, which are now referenced as L.R. No. 13315 and 13318.

The company is also seeking the matter to be certified as urgent and heard on an ex parte basis, arguing that there is an ongoing risk of illegal occupation and interference with the property.

According to court documents, Ndunde Investments maintains that it is the lawful registered owner of several parcels of land, which it acquired in the year 2000. The firm states that it has remained in continuous possession and use of the property since acquisition.

The company further explains that in 2013 it applied for amalgamation of the parcels into two consolidated titles, L.R. No. 13315 and 13318, although new title deeds were never issued and the original titles remained in circulation.

It also states that in 2016, it obtained approval to change the land use from agricultural to residential purposes and later initiated subdivision plans for residential plots.

However, the company alleges that unknown individuals later engineered a scheme that resulted in the creation of new titles and issuance of a grant allegedly to Gianini Limited, which was later transferred to Daniel Gichinga and subsequently to Pamat Enterprises Limited.

Ndunde Investments claims that Pamat Enterprises Limited went ahead to register itself as the owner and subdivided the land into 281 plots under L.R. No. 13316/1–281, in what it describes as an unlawful attempt to dispossess the rightful owner.

The company accuses the defendants of fraud, forgery, illegal registration of land, and unlawful interference with property already owned and occupied by it.

It further alleges that officials from the Land Registry, the Directorate of Surveys, and the County Government of Kiambu played a role in irregular issuance of titles, double allocation of land, and approval of subdivisions on land that was not available for allocation.

Ndunde Investments also claims that records at the Business Registration Service show alleged interference with its corporate details by individuals who unlawfully attempted to take control of the company.

The firm further alleges that in April 2026, Pamat Enterprises Limited, allegedly accompanied by armed individuals, entered the land and attempted to assert possession by placing beacons, actions it describes as trespass and intimidation.

The company argues that without court intervention, it risks losing its property and suffering irreparable harm, while also alleging violation of its constitutional rights to property and fair administrative action.

It is now seeking permanent injunctive orders, protection of its ownership rights, and costs of the case.