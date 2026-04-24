Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Ruto urges Africa to mobilise domestic capital, warns foreign funding delays infrastructure projects

Ruto said Africa’s development ambitions risk remaining unfulfilled if countries continue depending on external financiers.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – President William Ruto has urged African countries to mobilise domestic capital to finance infrastructure development, warning that continued reliance on foreign funding is slowing down progress and undermining the continent’s long-term development agenda.

Speaking during the opening of the Africa We Build Summit in Nairobi, Ruto said Africa’s development ambitions risk remaining unfulfilled if countries continue depending on external financiers whose priorities may not align with the continent’s industrialisation goals.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Our ambitions will remain unrealised if we continue to depend on external capital whose primary interest is securing raw materials for their own industries,” Ruto said.

He stressed that reliance on foreign funding has contributed to delays in critical infrastructure projects across Africa, including roads, ports, airports, railways, and energy facilities.

The President called for a strategic shift towards domestic resource mobilisation, including strengthening national and regional financial institutions to drive development.

Ruto cited Kenya’s National Infrastructure Fund and the proposed Sovereign Wealth Fund as examples of tools aimed at raising capital locally and internationally for major infrastructure projects worth an estimated KSh5 trillion ($40 billion) over the next decade.

The summit, co-hosted by Kenya and the African Finance Corporation (AFC), brought together regional leaders, financiers, and investors, including Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, AFC CEO Samaila Zubairu, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, and business leader Aliko Dangote.

Ruto also pointed out that Africa continues to face a paradox in the energy sector, noting that despite producing about 10 million barrels of oil per day, the continent remains a net importer of refined petroleum products.

He said East African nations are exploring joint infrastructure solutions, including a proposed regional oil refinery at Tanga Port in Tanzania, aimed at reducing import dependency and boosting value addition.

The President further emphasised the importance of regional integration and cross-border infrastructure to enable free movement of goods and resources, calling for stronger transport, energy, and trade connectivity across African states.

He added that Africa must adopt a more coordinated approach to development finance, similar to early European integration models, to accelerate industrialisation and economic resilience.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto dismisses criticism, vows to deepen development agenda in Central Kenya

President said his engagement with the region spans over two decades and remains strong.

18 minutes ago

Kenya

Ndunde Investments files urgent court case over alleged fraudulent takeover of Paradise Lost land

The company is also seeking the matter to be certified as urgent and heard on an ex parte basis

35 minutes ago

Kenya

TRA Denies Maasai Mara Tourist Safety Claims, Confirms All Visitors Are Safe

The Authority clarified that no such security incident has been recorded anywhere within the Maasai Mara ecosystem or elsewhere in the country.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kiambu 200-Acre Paradise Lost Land Battle Escalates as Family Claims Long-Term Ownership Since 1929

The legal team said the family maintained control of the property from 1976 until it was later transferred to Ndunde Investment Limited, a move...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenyan Troop Withdrawal Leaves Security Vacuum as Haitian Police Face Intensifying Gang Threats

The warning comes from the leadership of the Haitian National Police, which says the departure of Kenyan troops has significantly weakened frontline security positions.

3 hours ago

Kenya

KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni After Accident

The authority noted that the closure has led to significant traffic delays along the busy commuter route and urged motorists to plan their journeys...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Records 9 Fatal Road Accidents in 12 Hours, Police Traffic Report Reveals

Six serious road accidents were reported, leaving 16 victims injured.

3 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Upholds Conviction of 3 Suspects in Sh17mn narcotics Trafficking Case

The total seized narcotics included 303.2 kg and 268.9 kg of cannabis, according to valuation and analysis reports presented in court.

3 hours ago