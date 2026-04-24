Met Department Issues Nationwide Heavy Rainfall Warning Through May 1

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The Kenya Meteorological Department has issued a nationwide advisory warning of heavy rainfall, strong winds, and large waves expected for a week fro today raising concerns over potential flooding and disruption across several regions.

According to the department, the intense weather system is likely to affect both inland and coastal areas, with low-lying zones, urban centers, and regions with poor drainage systems facing a heightened risk of flooding.

Strong winds may also lead to damage to infrastructure, uprooted trees, and reduced visibility, while large waves could disrupt marine transport and fishing activities along the coast.

The Kenya Red Cross has confirmed it is closely monitoring the situation and has stepped up preparedness measures to support communities that may be affected.

Emergency teams are on standby, with contingency plans in place to respond swiftly in case of flooding or other weather-related incidents.

The advisory comes amid ongoing seasonal rains that have already saturated parts of the country, increasing the likelihood of flash floods, especially in informal settlements and flood-prone regions.

Authorities warn that even short periods of intense rainfall could quickly overwhelm drainage systems.

Residents living near rivers, lakes, and coastal areas have been urged to remain cautious, as water levels may rise rapidly.

Government agencies and humanitarian organizations are calling on the public to take early precautions to minimize risks to life and property.

Kenyans are advised to avoid crossing flooded roads, rivers, and drainage channels, stay away from landslide-prone areas and unstable structures, secure loose roofing and outdoor items that may be affected by strong winds and follow official weather updates and emergency instructions.

Motorists have also been cautioned to drive carefully during heavy rains due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

Disaster response agencies emphasize that community awareness and preparedness remain critical in reducing the impact of extreme weather events.

The Kenya Red Cross is working with local authorities to enhance early warning systems and ensure rapid response if the situation escalates.

As the advisory period begins, authorities are urging all Kenyans to remain vigilant and prioritize safety, noting that timely action can help prevent avoidable tragedies.