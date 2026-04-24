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President Ruto dismisses criticism, vows to deepen development agenda in Central Kenya

President said his engagement with the region spans over two decades and remains strong.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – President William Ruto has dismissed criticism directed at him, saying no amount of “name-calling, incitement, or propaganda” will weaken his relationship with residents of Central Kenya.

Speaking during a development tour of Murang’a County, the President said his engagement with the region spans over two decades and remains strong, anchored on delivery of development projects agreed upon before the last general election.

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“There are people who think they can insult me and make noise to drive me out of Mt Kenya region. I want to tell them that they are day dreaming,” Ruto said. “I will continue building roads, educating our children, and reforming agriculture and healthcare.”

The President said his administration has rolled out what he termed as transformative projects across the region and the country over the past three years, insisting that his focus remains on development rather than political rhetoric.

Ruto, who was accompanied by Cabinet Secretaries Alice Wahome (Housing) and William Kabogo (ICT), Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata, Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, MPs and MCAs, said he does not require permission to visit any part of the country.

He challenged opposition leaders to present alternative development agendas, arguing that Kenyan voters are capable of judging leaders based on their performance.

“If their job is to hurl insults, preach tribalism, hatred and division, they are not fit to lead,” he said.

The President highlighted several ongoing and completed government projects in Murang’a County, including affordable housing, roads, electricity expansion, healthcare, agriculture, and education infrastructure.

He said the government is investing KSh27 billion in Murang’a for the construction of 6,800 affordable housing units, 25 modern markets, and student hostels expected to accommodate about 7,000 learners.

To expand electricity access, Ruto said KSh1.1 billion has been allocated to connect 14,000 households in the county under the last-mile connectivity programme.

On agriculture, the President said fertiliser prices have been reduced from KSh7,000 to KSh2,500, a move he said has boosted productivity. He also noted reforms in the coffee sector, including the removal of middlemen, which has raised coffee prices from KSh60 to between KSh110 and KSh160 per kilogram.

He further announced a KSh10 million allocation for solar dryers for coffee factories in Mathioya Constituency.

Ruto said 452,000 residents in Murang’a have registered under the Social Health Authority, with the government spending KSh2.2 billion on healthcare services in the county over the past year.

On infrastructure, he said KSh2 billion has been allocated for Mau Mau roads, while new road projects were launched in Mathioya and other areas.

He also laid foundation stones for several housing projects, including a 580-unit student hostel at Kiharu TVET, a 165-unit affordable housing project in Kiharu, a 1,910-unit project in Gatanga, and a 730-unit project in Kandara.

In addition, he inspected the 10,000-seater Mumbi Stadium, the KSh50 million Kayole Modern Market, and launched the expansion of Kenneth Matiba Hospital with a KSh270 million investment.

The President also commissioned a modern ICT Jitume Lab equipped with 100 computers aimed at training youth in digital skills.

Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, who also addressed the gathering, warned against leaders he accused of promoting tribal divisions, saying Kenyans would make independent political decisions without influence from divisive rhetoric.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata praised collaboration with the national government, saying it would help accelerate industrialisation and job creation in the county.

Housing PS Alice Wahome said the Affordable Housing Programme has already created over 640,000 jobs nationally and reaffirmed the government’s plan to build 500 markets across the country.

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