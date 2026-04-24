Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Kiambu 200-Acre Paradise Lost Land Battle Escalates as Family Claims Long-Term Ownership Since 1929

The legal team said the family maintained control of the property from 1976 until it was later transferred to Ndunde Investment Limited, a move they now dispute.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The owners of the disputed Paradise Lost land have publicly defended their claim to the property, insisting they have held possession of the more than 200-acre parcel since 1929, while accusing unknown individuals of attempting to unlawfully take over the land through alleged fraudulent means.

Accompanied by lawyers Danstan Omari and Duncan Okatch, the family led by Isaack Gichiab said the land has a long ownership history dating back nearly a century, when it was allegedly acquired through a bank-financed transaction by their father.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The legal team said the family maintained control of the property from 1976 until it was later transferred to Ndunde Investment Limited, a move they now dispute.

“This is a cry for the right to property. If this continues, then anyone holding a title deed is simply holding a piece of paper,” the lawyers said.

The owners claim that in 2024, a fraudulent scheme emerged involving fake title deeds and competing ownership claims over the land.

They allege that despite reporting the matter to several state offices — including the Ministry of Lands and the Chief Land Registrar in Kiambu — no meaningful action was taken.

According to advocate Danstan Omari, even attempts to seek intervention from senior officials in the Lands ministry did not yield assistance.

The legal team further alleged that individuals they described as “goons” have invaded the property, destroying crops, cutting down trees, and maintaining a constant presence on the land.

Advocate Duncan Okatch said the group is actively preventing the alleged rightful owners from accessing the property.

“They are patrolling the property day and night to ensure the owners do not do anything on that land,” he said.

Court filings dated April 11, 2026, indicate that the dispute is now before the Kiambu Law Courts, where the owners are challenging alleged unlawful occupation and destruction of property.

The matter is scheduled for mention on April 30, while a related constitutional petition will be heard on May 19 before Justice Bahati Mwamuye.

The petition also names several individuals accused of holding allegedly fraudulent title documents and seeks accountability for damages.

The lawyers also accused police of failing to act on repeated complaints, alleging that law enforcement has not made any arrests despite reports of ongoing destruction on the land.

They further said they are pursuing accountability claims against senior government officials, including the Inspector General of Police, over alleged failure to protect the property.

The legal team warned members of the public against purchasing any portion of the disputed land, especially at unusually low prices, until the court resolves the matter.

“To those being deceived into buying this land at throwaway prices, be warned. Do not buy until this matter is fully heard and determined,” they said.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

TRA Denies Maasai Mara Tourist Safety Claims, Confirms All Visitors Are Safe

The Authority clarified that no such security incident has been recorded anywhere within the Maasai Mara ecosystem or elsewhere in the country.

12 minutes ago

Kenya

Kenyan Troop Withdrawal Leaves Security Vacuum as Haitian Police Face Intensifying Gang Threats

The warning comes from the leadership of the Haitian National Police, which says the departure of Kenyan troops has significantly weakened frontline security positions.

2 hours ago

Kenya

KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni After Accident

The authority noted that the closure has led to significant traffic delays along the busy commuter route and urged motorists to plan their journeys...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Records 9 Fatal Road Accidents in 12 Hours, Police Traffic Report Reveals

Six serious road accidents were reported, leaving 16 victims injured.

2 hours ago

Kenya

High Court Upholds Conviction of 3 Suspects in Sh17mn narcotics Trafficking Case

The total seized narcotics included 303.2 kg and 268.9 kg of cannabis, according to valuation and analysis reports presented in court.

2 hours ago

Kenya

Two Tanzanians Rescued at Mombasa’s Bamburi Beach After Drifting from Pemba Island Amid Strong Winds and Heavy Rains

The duo had been at sea since April 14 before being swept off course by rough weather conditions and eventually landing along the Kenyan...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kisumu Students Urge Boycott of Linda Mwanainchi Rally Over Safety and Academic Concerns

Leaders drawn from various universities and colleges across the county said they would neither support nor participate in the political event.

3 hours ago

Kenya

Coast RC’s Office Among Buildings Damaged as Floods, Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Mombasa, 390 Displaced

The extreme weather has battered all six sub-counties — Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita, and Nyali.

3 hours ago