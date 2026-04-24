Kiambu 200-Acre Paradise Lost Land Battle Escalates as Family Claims Long-Term Ownership Since 1929

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The owners of the disputed Paradise Lost land have publicly defended their claim to the property, insisting they have held possession of the more than 200-acre parcel since 1929, while accusing unknown individuals of attempting to unlawfully take over the land through alleged fraudulent means.

Accompanied by lawyers Danstan Omari and Duncan Okatch, the family led by Isaack Gichiab said the land has a long ownership history dating back nearly a century, when it was allegedly acquired through a bank-financed transaction by their father.

The legal team said the family maintained control of the property from 1976 until it was later transferred to Ndunde Investment Limited, a move they now dispute.

“This is a cry for the right to property. If this continues, then anyone holding a title deed is simply holding a piece of paper,” the lawyers said.

The owners claim that in 2024, a fraudulent scheme emerged involving fake title deeds and competing ownership claims over the land.

They allege that despite reporting the matter to several state offices — including the Ministry of Lands and the Chief Land Registrar in Kiambu — no meaningful action was taken.

According to advocate Danstan Omari, even attempts to seek intervention from senior officials in the Lands ministry did not yield assistance.

The legal team further alleged that individuals they described as “goons” have invaded the property, destroying crops, cutting down trees, and maintaining a constant presence on the land.

Advocate Duncan Okatch said the group is actively preventing the alleged rightful owners from accessing the property.

“They are patrolling the property day and night to ensure the owners do not do anything on that land,” he said.

Court filings dated April 11, 2026, indicate that the dispute is now before the Kiambu Law Courts, where the owners are challenging alleged unlawful occupation and destruction of property.

The matter is scheduled for mention on April 30, while a related constitutional petition will be heard on May 19 before Justice Bahati Mwamuye.

The petition also names several individuals accused of holding allegedly fraudulent title documents and seeks accountability for damages.

The lawyers also accused police of failing to act on repeated complaints, alleging that law enforcement has not made any arrests despite reports of ongoing destruction on the land.

They further said they are pursuing accountability claims against senior government officials, including the Inspector General of Police, over alleged failure to protect the property.

The legal team warned members of the public against purchasing any portion of the disputed land, especially at unusually low prices, until the court resolves the matter.

“To those being deceived into buying this land at throwaway prices, be warned. Do not buy until this matter is fully heard and determined,” they said.