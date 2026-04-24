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IEBC voter registration drive nears close with 1.8mn new voters recorded

IEBC noted that Kenyans will head to the polls on August 10, 2027, to elect leaders for six elective positions.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced that 1,876,274 new voters have been registered as of April 23, 2026, under the ongoing Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration (ECVR) exercise.

In a press release issued on April 24, the Commission said the figure reflects a significant increase of 505,344 voters since its last update on April 17, signaling growing public participation in the run-up to the 2027 General Election.

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IEBC noted that Kenyans will head to the polls on August 10, 2027, to elect leaders for six elective positions, emphasizing that a credible election depends on a comprehensive and accurate Register of Voters.

The Commission urged eligible citizens who have not yet registered to take advantage of the remaining four days before the exercise closes.

“As the ECVR draws to a close, we urge all eligible voters who have not yet registered to seize this opportunity,” the statement read, adding that voter registration is key to participating in the democratic process.

According to the update, 159,410 voters have applied for transfers to different polling stations, while 2,817 individuals have updated or corrected their registration details.

IEBC also reaffirmed the constitutional right of every Kenyan to participate in elections, as provided under Article 38, which guarantees political rights including voting and vying for public office.

The Commission commended Kenyans who have already registered, transferred, or updated their details, noting that citizen participation is critical in shaping the country’s democratic future.

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