Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

NACADA Extends School Essay Competition Deadline to End of May

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has announced a significant extension of its 2026 National Senior School Essay Writing Competition deadline from March 28th to the end of May, opening doors for schools and students who may have missed the initial submission window.

The competition, themed “Protecting Our Future: Making Drug-Free Choices in School and Beyond,” originally targeted senior school students in Grades 10, 11, and 12 – corresponding to Forms 2, 3, and 4 in the Kenyan secondary school system. The extension ensures that learners across all these grade levels have adequate time to prepare and submit their original, handwritten essays of 800–1,000 words in either English or Kiswahili.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Speaking on the extension, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa said the move is part of implementing the presidential directive on the renewed fight against drug abuse in the country. President William Ruto has repeatedly declared a firm stance on eliminating the drug menace, particularly in learning institutions, directing all relevant agencies to scale up prevention and enforcement measures.

“As part of implementing the presidential directive on the renewed fight against drug abuse, the Authority is implementing this substance use prevention strategy targeting school-going children as part of awareness creation through promoting their creativity,” Dr. Omerikwa said.

“The President has been clear that we must protect our youth from the scourge of drugs, and this competition empowers learners to become ambassadors of change.”

The competition also supports Kenya’s Competency-Based Curriculum, fostering critical thinking, self-efficacy, citizenship, and essential life skills such as decision-making, refusal skills, coping with peer pressure, and self-awareness.

Topics range from substance abuse’s impact on academic performance to the role of schools, parents, and communities in prevention.

Winning essays will be published in NACADA’s newsletter, with top three winners receiving certificates and trophies during the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26th, 2026. All participants will receive certificates.

Students must submit essays through their school principals with a signed entry form. No personal identifying information should appear on the essay.

Teachers may guide discussions but must not write or edit student work. Entries can be sent to NACADA, P.O. Box 10774, Nairobi, or via email at essay@nacada.go.ke.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto links power push to Microsoft-led data centre investment

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President William Ruto has identified a critical need for more energy to drive Kenya’s industrialization and economic growth, aiming...

49 minutes ago

Kenya

Traffic Restored Along Iten–Kabarnet Road After Landslide Clearance

KENHA Director General Luka Kimeli, KeNHA confirmed that the affected stretch has now been cleared and is passable, allowing normal traffic movement to resume.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Mudavadi says Kenya committed to wildlife conservation

PCS said the government remained firmly guided by national policies and legislative frameworks, particularly the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, 2013, instruments, that provide...

2 hours ago

ENERGY REFORMS

MPs flag dismal 9 percent progress in Last Mile electricity programme

Setting the tone of the meeting, Committee Chairman David Gikaria (Nakuru East MP) pointed to a glaring mismatch between official government statistics and realities...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Communications Authority pushes for major reforms to National Addressing Bill

The Authority argued that it already holds the statutory mandate for national addressing and numbering under existing regulations, including the Kenya Information and Communications...

6 hours ago

Africa

Uhuru Among Top Leaders Shaping Africa’s Security Agenda in Ghana

The Tana Forum continues to serve as a key platform for dialogue on peace and security issues, bringing together leaders, experts, and policymakers to...

7 hours ago

Headlines

Iten-Kabarnet Road closed following rain-induced landslide

"Authority is working to reinstate normal traffic flow as soon as possible. Motorists who have not yet commenced their journeys are advised to consider...

8 hours ago

Headlines

IEBC Chair Praises High Voter Uptake after curtains fall on 30-day voter listing drive

Long queues were reported at IEBC registration centres across Nairobi as Kenyans rushed to beat the voter registration deadline.

9 hours ago