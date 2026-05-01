Nine Suspected Gang Members Arrested in Trans Nzoia Crackdown

NAIROBI Kenya May 1- Nine suspected members of a criminal gang have been arrested in a coordinated security operation targeting rising gang activity in Trans Nzoia West Sub-County.

The suspects were rounded up during an intelligence-led operation conducted by a joint team of detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters and officers from Kitale Police Station.

According to the DCI, the operation focused on the Premium and Tuwani areas, which authorities say have recently emerged as hotspots for criminal activity and gang-related incidents.

“Acting on credible intelligence, the team swiftly apprehended the suspects, effectively dismantling a group that has been terrorising residents and disrupting public order,” DCI stated.

Police said the raid was launched following credible intelligence linking the suspects to a gang accused of terrorising residents and disrupting public order in the area.

The arrests, investigators say, mark a significant breakthrough in efforts to dismantle organised criminal networks operating in the region.

The nine suspects are currently in police custody undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Security agencies have intensified operations against criminal gangs in several parts of the country as part of a broader crackdown aimed at restoring public safety and order.