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KeNHA Announces Temporary Closure of Nairobi Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni After Accident

The authority noted that the closure has led to significant traffic delays along the busy commuter route and urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 24 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has announced the temporary closure of a section of the Nairobi Southern Bypass (Ole Sereni bound) following a road traffic accident earlier today.

In a traffic advisory issued on April 24, 2026, KeNHA confirmed that the affected stretch—between Thogoto and Dagoretti Interchanges near Karinde—has been closed to allow for clearance operations and restoration of normal traffic flow.

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The authority noted that the closure has led to significant traffic delays along the busy commuter route and urged motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

Motorists who have not yet begun their journeys have been advised to use the alternative route via Kikuyu–Mutuni–Dagoretti (C63 Road) to avoid congestion on the affected section.

KeNHA emphasized that traffic marshals and enforcement officers are on-site managing the situation as clearance and safety operations continue.

“We are working around the clock to restore normal traffic flow and ensure the safety of motorists,” the authority stated.

Road users have also been urged to cooperate with traffic officers and follow diversion instructions to ease movement and prevent further delays.

The advisory was issued by Eng. Luka Kimeli, Director General of KeNHA.

The incident adds to ongoing concerns over road safety and traffic management along key highways in Nairobi, which continue to experience heavy commuter pressure during peak hours.

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