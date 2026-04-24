Two Tanzanians Rescued at Mombasa’s Bamburi Beach After Drifting from Pemba Island Amid Strong Winds and Heavy Rains

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 — Two Tanzanian nationals were rescued at Bamburi Beach in Mombasa after reportedly drifting across the Indian Ocean from Pemba Island amid strong coastal winds and heavy rains that have battered the region in recent days.

Authorities said the duo had been at sea since April 14 before being swept off course by rough weather conditions and eventually landing along the Kenyan coast earlier this week.

Officials linked the incident to intense coastal winds and turbulent seas associated with ongoing rainfall affecting the region. The survivors were found at Bamburi Beach after what appears to have been a prolonged drift at sea.

Rescue teams acted swiftly to ensure their safety, with emergency responders coordinating with local authorities to secure the individuals and provide immediate assistance.

The rescue comes as Mombasa continues to experience heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds, which have also caused widespread destruction across infrastructure, homes, and public facilities.

In recent days, storms have flooded residential areas across six sub-counties, damaged public buildings and police stations, disrupted electricity infrastructure and forced evacuation of hundreds of residents.

Multi-agency teams, including disaster response units and the Kenya Red Cross Society, continue to respond to weather-related emergencies along the coast.

Authorities have urged residents and maritime operators to exercise caution as adverse weather conditions are expected to persist.