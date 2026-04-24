Kisumu Students Urge Boycott of Linda Mwanainchi Rally Over Safety and Academic Concerns

KISUMU, Kenya Apr 24 – Student leaders in Kisumu County have urged their colleagues to boycott the planned Linda Mwanainchi rally scheduled for Sunday, April 26 at Kowuor Grounds, citing safety concerns and the need to safeguard academic activities.

Leaders drawn from various universities and colleges across the county said they would neither support nor participate in the political event.

“As the students’ body committed to safeguarding the welfare and neutrality of learners, we do not support or endorse these events,” said student leader Shadrack Otieno.

“We strongly urge all students to exercise caution and refrain from attending the said rally.”

Kisumu Polytechnic student leader Silas Adem warned that students risk being drawn into activities that could compromise both their safety and academic progress.

“We are not going to attend any political rally for whatever reason,” he said. “We want students to stay in their institutions, remain safe at all times and prioritize their education.”

The student leaders further alleged attempts by some politicians to influence turnout by offering financial incentives to students—claims they firmly rejected.

“We know there are political leaders trying to use students by giving them money to attend these rallies,” Adem added. “We are not going to allow that.”

Meanwhile, residents from estates including Kondele, Manyatta, Nyalenda, Obunga and Car Wash echoed calls for calm and non-interference, insisting that peace and economic stability remain their priority.

A Kondele resident, John Owino, said locals are focused on maintaining normalcy.

“We want peace and our businesses to thrive. Do not interrupt peace,” he said. “Politicians should keep off and let people go on with their daily lives.”

The appeal highlights growing concern among both students and residents over the potential disruption and security risks associated with political gatherings in the region.