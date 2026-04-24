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President Ruto Commits Sh2bn to Complete Mau Mau Roads in Mt Kenya

President Ruto also launched the construction of the 18.5-kilometre Kiriko–Kagumoini–Gitugi–Chui–Karugia road in Mathioya Constituency, Murang’a.

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MURANG’A, Kenya Apr 24 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced a KSh2 billion investment to complete remaining sections of the Mau Mau roads, a move aimed at enhancing connectivity across the Mt Kenya region.

The President said the government is prioritizing road infrastructure to link rural areas with urban centres and improve access to markets for farmers, particularly in Murang’a County and other parts of the country.

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During his visit, Ruto also launched the construction of the 18.5-kilometre Kiriko–Kagumoini–Gitugi–Chui–Karugia road in Mathioya Constituency, Murang’a County.

The project, valued at KSh897 million, is expected to ease transportation challenges and stimulate local trade by improving mobility within the region.

Speaking during the launch, the President emphasized the government’s commitment to inclusive development through infrastructure expansion.

He also engaged residents of Kagumo-ini, where he provided updates on ongoing development programmes, reiterating the administration’s focus on connecting villages to towns and supporting economic growth at the grassroots level.

The Mau Mau roads project has been a key infrastructure initiative in the Mt Kenya region, aimed at opening up previously underserved areas and driving socio-economic transformation.

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