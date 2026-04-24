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Coast RC’s Office Among Buildings Damaged as Floods, Strong Winds Wreak Havoc in Mombasa, 390 Displaced

The extreme weather has battered all six sub-counties — Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita, and Nyali.

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MOMBASA, Kenya, April 24 – Coast Regional Commissioner’s office is among key buildings damaged after days of heavy rainfall and strong winds triggered widespread flooding across Mombasa, leaving at least 390 people displaced.

The extreme weather has battered all six sub-counties — Changamwe, Jomvu, Kisauni, Likoni, Mvita, and Nyali — destroying homes, displacing families, and disrupting critical infrastructure.

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Mombasa County Commissioner Mohamed Hassan said the regional administration offices sustained partial damage, while strong winds also tore off the roof of the Al-Mandhiry Mosque.

“The county has experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds over the past three days, resulting in widespread flooding, displacement, and significant property damage,” said Hassan.

At least 390 residents from Jomvu and Likoni have been forced to flee after their homes were destroyed by floodwaters. Authorities have relocated affected families to safer areas as emergency response efforts intensify. Flooding also crippled public infrastructure, with Inuka Police Station rendered inoperable after being inundated.

Operations have since been temporarily moved to Shelly Beach Police Station.

Electricity infrastructure was also affected, with power poles brought down in parts of Mtongwe and Tudor–Mworoto slums. Kenya Power has been alerted to address the hazards.

Meanwhile, two Tanzanian nationals were rescued at Bamburi Beach after being blown off course by strong winds. They had reportedly drifted from Pemba Island for several days before reaching shore.

Douglas Kanja visited the affected areas earlier this week to assess the situation as multi-agency teams scale up response efforts.

Rescue operations are being led by the Disaster Management Committee in collaboration with National Government Administrative Officers, county officials, and the Kenya Red Cross Society.

Authorities have identified flood-prone hotspots and are urging residents in vulnerable areas to relocate to safer ground as heavy rains persist.

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