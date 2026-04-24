Kenyan Troop Withdrawal Leaves Security Vacuum as Haitian Police Face Intensifying Gang Threats

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti – The gradual withdrawal of Kenyan security personnel from Haiti is creating growing concern over a potential security vacuum, as local police and military forces struggle to contain persistent gang violence across key urban areas.

The warning comes from the leadership of the Haitian National Police, which says the departure of Kenyan troops has significantly weakened frontline security positions previously held during joint operations.

Speaking during the 6th Conference of the Sectoral Security Table (TSS) organized by the Center for Analysis and Research in Human Rights (CARDH), Police Director General Vladimir Paraison acknowledged that the situation on the ground has become increasingly fragile.

He said the reduced visibility of Kenyan forces is already being felt in strategic hotspots, including Croix-des-Bouquets, Delmas, and parts of the capital’s city center.

According to Paraison, the Kenyan presence had previously provided critical operational support, particularly in stabilizing contested neighborhoods.

The withdrawal involves nearly 500 Kenyan personnel, part of an international security support arrangement. However, the planned replacement force — the Gang Repression Force (FRG) — has yet to be fully deployed, leaving uncertainty over who will fill the gap.

Initial expectations had placed the FRG deployment timeline around April 2026, but officials now say schedules and troop readiness remain fluid.

Local leaders have expressed concern over the shifting security landscape. In Kenscoff, Mayor Massillon Jean said the absence of Kenyan patrols has already triggered fears of renewed gang activity in previously stabilized areas.

Residents in several districts are reportedly anxious about a possible resurgence of armed group operations as security patrol coverage declines.

In response, the Haitian government is turning to its armed forces to reinforce national security efforts.

Defence Minister Mario Andrésol confirmed the deployment of soldiers from the Armed Forces of Haiti, initially in limited numbers expected to reach around 400 personnel by the end of April 2026.

The move is intended to support police operations while new security structures are put in place.

Authorities say the Haitian National Police will remain on the front line, while military units focus on consolidating reclaimed areas and strengthening territorial control.

In parallel, recruitment and training efforts are underway, including plans to train more than 1,200 new army personnel to reinforce national capacity.

With Kenyan forces withdrawing and delays in the deployment of replacement units, Haiti’s security transition remains uncertain.

Analysts warn that the coming weeks will be critical in determining whether local forces can maintain stability or whether gangs will exploit the operational gap.

For now, one reality is clear: Haiti’s security burden is shifting rapidly back to domestic forces amid heightened pressure and limited resources.