Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Court blocks withdrawal of petition challenging Kenya-US health data deal

The petition challenges the constitutionality of the health data-sharing agreement, raising concerns over the right to privacy, data protection, and the lack of adequate public participation.

Published

NAIROBI,Kenya Apr 30 – The High Court has declined an application to withdraw a constitutional petition challenging the controversial Health Data Sharing Agreement between Kenya and the United States, holding that public interest litigation cannot be terminated by private consent where unresolved constitutional questions remain.

The application had been filed by the Consumer Federation of Kenya (COFEK), which sought to discontinue Constitutional Petition No. E809 of 2025 after reaching a consent agreement with the government.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“The Petitioner… wishes not to proceed with the matter and the same should be withdrawn without costs,”COFEK stated.

However, Justice Patricia Nyaundi upheld a preliminary objection raised by Katiba Institute, effectively blocking the withdrawal and allowing the case to proceed.

The petition challenges the constitutionality of the health data-sharing agreement, raising concerns over the right to privacy, data protection, and the lack of adequate public participation.

Katiba Institute, through advocate Joshua Malidzo, opposed the withdrawal arguing that constitutional petitions brought in the public interest transcend the interests of the original petitioner and cannot be privately settled where alleged constitutional violations persist.

Malidzo submitted that such litigation is not the exclusive preserve of the petitioner, noting that any member of the public may pursue the matter where questions of constitutional accountability arise.

He further argued that courts bear the ultimate responsibility of safeguarding the Constitution and cannot permit the private compromise of alleged violations affecting the public at large.

In her ruling, Justice Nyaundi agreed, stating that courts must retain control over constitutional petitions instituted in the public interest. She held that a notice of withdrawal may be rejected where substantive constitutional issues remain unresolved.

The judge also noted that Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah had already indicated his intention to continue prosecuting the matter alongside his separate Petition No. E816 of 2025.

As a result, the two petitions will proceed and are scheduled for hearing on May 25, 2026, before Justice Nyaundi.

In this article:, , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Top stories

North Eastern leaders call for urgent action over Mwingi-Garissa clashes

The lawmakers expressed alarm over the worsening insecurity along the Kitui-Garissa county boundary, where violent skirmishes have left several people dead, others injured, and...

34 minutes ago

crime

Kitui Senator seeks answers as killings spark security outcry

Addressing the Senate, the lawmaker raised concern over the brutal killing of seven people in Kwa Kamari, Tseikuru Ward, on April 25, as well...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Sonko cleared of money laundering, put on defence over tender fraud charges

However, the former governor was not fully exonerated. The court found that he has a case to answer in relation to other charges tied...

2 hours ago

Top stories

Electricity bills set for relief as KenGen ramps up hydropower generation

The improved performance has been attributed to favourable rainfall patterns that have replenished major reservoirs, pushing them close to optimal operating levels.

3 hours ago

Top stories

Government losing over KSh 120 billion annually to illicit alcohol trade, MPs told

Stakeholders told MPs that illicit alcohol now accounts for approximately 6 per cent of Kenya’s total alcohol market, giving illegal operators a significant competitive...

4 hours ago

Top stories

President Ruto awards Sebastian Sawe Ksh8 million, brand new car after London marathon triumph

Sawe stunned the athletics world on Sunday after clocking an astonishing 1:59:30, eclipsing the previous world record of 2:00:35 set by the late Kelvin...

5 hours ago

2027 KENYA ELECTIONS

Gen Z as Democracy Defenders: The Digital Generation Recasting Electoral Integrity

For Gen Z, protecting democracy is no longer confined to election day; it is a continuous effort that blends online vigilance with offline mobilisation.

5 hours ago

Top stories

MPs approves Kepha Omae as NCIC chair, clears seven members

Following parliamentary approval, the nominees are now set to be formally appointed by the President through a Gazette Notice before being sworn into office.

5 hours ago