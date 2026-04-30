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Kitui senator seeks answers as killings spark security outcry

Addressing the Senate, the lawmaker raised concern over the brutal killing of seven people in Kwa Kamari, Tseikuru Ward, on April 25, as well as the killing of a schoolboy, James Mutemi, in Ukasi, Nguni Ward, three days later.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 30 — Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua has called for urgent government action following a horrific spate of deadly bandit attacks in Kitui County that have left at least eight people dead.

Addressing the Senate, the lawmaker raised concern over the brutal killing of seven people in Kwa Kamari, Tseikuru Ward, on April 25, as well as the killing of a schoolboy, James Mutemi, in Ukasi, Nguni Ward, three days later.

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Wambua said the attacks have heightened tension in the region, with angry residents blocking sections of the Garissa–Mwingi Road in protest and demanding justice.

He warned against growing perceptions of ethnic conflict, cautioning that the violence risks being misinterpreted as clashes between Kamba and Somali communities.

“The national security apparatus must act swiftly to contain the situation before it escalates,” he said, criticising what he termed as slow and reactive responses by authorities.

The Senator has now petitioned the Senate Standing Committee on National Security, Defence and Foreign Relations to investigate the attacks and outline measures taken by the Ministry of Interior and the National Police Service to apprehend those responsible.

He also wants a clear plan on deployment of adequate security personnel in affected areas, including Tseikuru, Ngomeni, Endau/Malalani, Mutha and Kanziko wards.

The committee, chaired by Fatuma Dullo, is expected to provide both immediate and long-term strategies to address banditry and cross-border incursions.

Wambua further called for clarity on inter-county security coordination, especially when suspects flee across borders.

He also urged the government to establish compensation and support mechanisms for victims’ families, including psychosocial assistance and livelihood restoration.

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