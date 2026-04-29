Russia scales back Moscow Victory Day parade, blaming threat from Ukraine

Putin revived the old Soviet practice of parading heavy military hardware in Red Square in 2008 to demonstrate Russia’s “growing defence capability”.

Last year, more than 20 world leaders were in Moscow for lavish commemorations of the 80th anniversary of the Nazi defeat in 1945 which included an array of modern armoury, including tanks and drones.

In its statement late on Tuesday, the Russian defence ministry said this year’s parade would include representatives of all branches of Russia’s armed forces and a colourful fly-past. However, it made clear that “cadets from Suvorov military schools, Nakhimov [naval] schools, and cadet corps, as well as a column of military equipment will not participate in the military parade this year”.

Footage would also be shown on national TV, it said, of Russian military personnel “carrying out tasks in the special military operation zone” – a reference to how Moscow officially terms its invasion.