DCI Officer Accused of Killing Wife Freed on Sh1.5mn Bail

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 20 – A senior officer attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been released on a Sh1.5 millioncash bail of Sh1.5 million, weeks after a chilling domestic violence case in Roysambu shocked the country.

The officer, Daniel Macharia, is accused of fatally stabbing his wife at their home along Lumumba Drive before surrendering to police in Naivasha.

The decision was upheld at the Makadara Law Courts, where the court maintained earlier bond terms allowing the accused to secure his release on a Sh5 million bond with two sureties or, alternatively, a cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

During the proceedings before Principal Magistrate B.M. Kimemia, the defence led by lawyer Danstan Omari argued for the accused’s release, citing his medical condition and willingness to comply with court conditions.

Meanwhile, the prosecution informed the court that the case file is under review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), where it has been pending since April 17, 2026. The court granted prosecutors a final adjournment to allow them to provide direction on the case.

The matter is scheduled for mention on April 27, 2026, when the prosecution is expected to outline its next course of action.

The case has drawn widespread attention, highlighting growing concerns over domestic violence and the involvement of law enforcement officers in serious criminal allegations.