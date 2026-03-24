Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

PS Hinga Defends Lang’ata Housing Project, Dismisses Court Petition

PS Hinga dismissed claims raised in a petition challenging the project, asserting that extensive public participation was conducted in line with constitutional and statutory provisions.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 24 — Housing Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has defended the controversial Southlands Affordable Housing Project in Lang’ata, maintaining that all legal, environmental, and procedural requirements were fully met.

In a replying affidavit filed before the High Court, Hinga dismissed claims raised in a petition challenging the project, asserting that extensive public participation was conducted in line with constitutional and statutory provisions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to the PS, the engagement process included household surveys, key informant interviews, and public barazas across Kibra Lots 1 to 5 in Mugumo-ini Ward within Lang’ata Constituency.

Initial consultations held at Ngei Primary School were disrupted by fears of forced evictions.

However, Hinga said the forums were relocated to project sites to ensure broader and more meaningful participation.

“The barazas provided stakeholders with adequate opportunity to present their views, seek clarifications, and contribute to the planning process,” he stated.

Residents reportedly raised concerns about housing allocation, affordability, job opportunities, infrastructure, and environmental impact. Hinga noted that the government assured locals there would be no forced displacement and that housing allocation would be conducted transparently through the Boma Yangu platform.

On environmental compliance, Hinga said an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report was submitted to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) on September 21, 2025.

The agency later issued an Environmental Impact Assessment licence on December 16, 2025, approving the project subject to regulatory conditions.

He further stated that consultations with aviation authorities and the Kenya Defence Forces confirmed compliance with safety and security requirements, with no objections raised from nearby Wilson Airport or Lang’ata Barracks.

Responding to allegations of encroachment on road and railway reserves, Hinga maintained that the land was lawfully allocated for residential development under existing government planning frameworks.

The PS also warned that continued suspension of the project through conservatory court orders could lead to significant financial losses, contract terminations, and safety risks at the stalled construction site.

He urged the court to consider proportional remedies that allow the project to proceed while addressing any concerns raised, citing public interest and the government’s constitutional obligation to provide affordable housing.

“The petition lacks merit, and continued delay undermines the State’s constitutional mandate to provide accessible and adequate housing,” Hinga said, urging the court to dismiss the case with costs.

In this article:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

Kenya

Ruto cautions ailing Tuju on ‘fake friends’

Ruto tells Tuju to ditch opportunists and embrace real friends who can safeguard his future and property amid recent challenges.

6 minutes ago

Kenya

Tuju Seeks Anticipatory Bail Over Alleged Police Harassment

Tuju claims he has been under surveillance and intimidation, alleging that on March 21 he was trailed by unmarked vehicles, forcing him to abandon...

18 minutes ago

Kenya

A Nairobi neighborhood platform promotes women in biz

NMS has grown into a network of over 5,500 users, offering a lifeline for women navigating economic uncertainty.

46 minutes ago

Kenya

Inside Kenya’s Sh2bn STEM Complex Set to Transform Africa’s Future

The initiative aims to bridge the continent’s STEM skills gap and position Kenya as a regional hub for innovation and advanced research.

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

National Land Commission Elects Julie Oseko Vice Chairperson

During the same sitting, the NLC approved the publication of a gazette notice declaring its intention to acquire land for the construction of the...

1 hour ago

DIPLOMACY

UN Spent Sh 59.5 bn on Development Programmes in Kenya in 2025 – Report

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 24 – The United Nations spent about Sh 59.5 billion on development programmes in Kenya in 2025, supporting health services, nutrition,...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

KDF concludes 4th medical scientific conference in Nairobi

KDF stated that the forum provided participants with an opportunity to examine emerging health threats, share best practices, and propose innovative solutions aimed at...

3 hours ago

EAC

IG Kanja, Rwanda police chief discuss cross-border security cooperation in Nairobi

The meeting brought together senior security officials from both countries to discuss evolving security challenges and the future of regional law-enforcement cooperation, particularly in...

3 hours ago