Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Top stories

Court Nullifies Maraga’s Advisory on Dissolution of Parliament Over Gender Rule

In a landmark ruling delivered by the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in Nairobi, the judges held that Maraga’s advisory did not constitute a binding constitutional directive capable of compelling the President to dissolve Parliament.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 5 – A five-judge bench of the High Court has declared unconstitutional an advisory issued by former Chief Justice David Maraga recommending the dissolution of Parliament for failing to implement the Constitution’s two-thirds gender principle.

In a landmark ruling delivered by the Constitutional and Human Rights Division in Nairobi, the judges held that Maraga’s advisory did not constitute a binding constitutional directive capable of compelling the President to dissolve Parliament.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The case stemmed from a long-running dispute over Parliament’s failure to enact legislation required to implement the constitutional requirement that no more than two-thirds of members of elective public bodies be of the same gender.

Petitioners had argued that Parliament had repeatedly failed to fulfil its constitutional obligations despite clear timelines set out in Article 261 of the Constitution for enacting legislation necessary to operationalise various constitutional provisions.

They maintained that Maraga acted within his constitutional mandate when he formally notified the Speakers of the National Assembly and Senate, as well as the Attorney General, that continued non-compliance with the gender rule could trigger constitutional sanctions, including the dissolution of Parliament.

According to the petitioners, years of legislative inaction left the former Chief Justice with little choice but to invoke constitutional enforcement mechanisms to safeguard the supremacy of the Constitution.

Some of the petitioners further urged the court to find that the President was under a constitutional obligation to act upon receiving such advice from the Chief Justice. They argued that Parliament should have been dissolved within a reasonable period, suggesting a maximum of 21 days, and that failure by the President to act should have resulted in Parliament being deemed dissolved automatically.

The petitioners also contended that Parliament’s continued failure to comply with constitutional requirements undermined its standing in legal proceedings relating to its own constitutional breaches.

However, the judges drew a distinction between Parliament’s constitutional obligations and the legal effect of the advisory issued by the former Chief Justice.

The bench affirmed that responsibility for enacting legislation required by the Constitution rests with Parliament as an institution rather than individual lawmakers. The judges emphasized that Parliament remains a continuing constitutional entity whose obligations survive changes in membership and successive electoral cycles.

“The Constitution does not permit institutional failure to defeat its own enforcement mechanisms,” the court observed, stressing that constitutional duties remain enforceable regardless of changes in the composition of Parliament.

Even so, the judges rejected the argument that the Chief Justice’s advisory amounted to a self-executing constitutional instrument capable of automatically triggering the dissolution of Parliament.

The court found that while the Constitution provides consequences for persistent failure to implement its provisions, those consequences must be pursued and enforced strictly within the constitutional framework and cannot arise automatically from an advisory issued by the Chief Justice.

According to the bench, constitutional enforcement mechanisms must be grounded in proper legal interpretation and judicial processes rather than assumptions that an advisory opinion creates binding obligations on the President.

Consequently, the court quashed Maraga’s advisory in its entirety and declared it unconstitutional to the extent that it purported to direct, compel or require the dissolution of Parliament.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

May deadliest month for police killings as 24 die in law enforcement incidents

Twenty-four people were killed in incidents involving police officers in May, with most deaths occurring during anti-fuel price protests, according to the Missing Voices...

8 minutes ago

Top stories

Ruto Names Major General John Nkoimo New Deputy Army Chief

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5- President William Ruto has effected a major reshuffle in the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), appointing Major General John Maiso Nkoimo...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Extends Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Otieno’s Tenure by One Year

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jun 5-President William Ruto has extended the tenure of Kenya Navy Commander Major General Paul Otieno by one year in a major reorganization...

2 hours ago

Top stories

TIFA:Ruto-Raila Deal Loses Ground as Majority Reject Broad-Based Government

The findings come at a time when the future of the Ruto-ODM political cooperation remains uncertain, amid growing divisions within ODM over the conditions...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Taxation tops list of Kenyans’ concerns as negative national mood deepens

New TIFA findings show taxation is the government's poorest-rated sector, with rising living costs, healthcare challenges and insecurity fueling widespread public dissatisfaction.

4 hours ago
The two-day dialogue will be graced by the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi. The two-day dialogue will be graced by the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

NATIONAL NEWS

Nearly three-quarters of Kenyans say country headed in wrong direction, TIFA poll finds

Rising taxes, high living costs and unemployment continue to weigh on households, with Mount Kenya recording the highest levels of pessimism in the latest...

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Seeks Public Help to Identify Key Person of Interest in Reverend Julius Ngari Murder Probe

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 5 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has intensified investigations into the murder of Reverend Julius Ndumia Ngari and is...

6 hours ago

Africa

Ruto urges African businesses to prioritise intra-Africa trade at Kenya-South Africa Business Forum

President William Ruto has urged African businesses to expand intra-continental trade, calling for deeper AfCFTA-driven integration.

7 hours ago