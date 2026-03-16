Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya Rallies Behind Dr. Job Obwaka Amid Arrest in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya March 16 – The Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) has expressed concern over the arrest and detention of veteran obstetrician and gynecologist Dr. Job Obwaka at Muthaiga Police Station.

Dr. Obwaka, widely respected for his decades-long service to Kenyan families, was reportedly arrested over allegations of falsifying membership records—an administrative function typically under the Company Secretary, not individual directors.

PSK described the arrest and denial of cash bail, despite the offence being legally bailable, as alarming and potential misuse of state power.

In a statement, PSK affirmed full solidarity with Dr. Obwaka and the wider medical and healthcare fraternity in Kenya, emphasizing that an injury to one professional is an injury to all.

The organization further demanded the immediate and unconditional granting of bail to Dr. Obwaka and stressed the need for a transparent justification for the arrest.

It further stated the need for the doctor to be treated with dignity and respect, acknowledging his service and seniority.

A call for pharmacists in Nairobi and surrounding areas to attend Milimani Law Courts on March 16, 2026, in white coats, demonstrating solidarity during Dr. Obwaka’s arraignment.

PSK President Dr. Wairimu Mbogo emphasized that this action is not only about one doctor but concerns the future of healthcare governance and the protection of every professional serving the nation.

“The health of this nation depends on the health of its healthcare system, and that begins with protecting those who serve it,” Dr. Mbogo stated.