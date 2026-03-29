Orengo and Sifuna urge supporters to register in mobilization drive

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 29 – ODM’s Linda Mwananchi faction leaders have stepped up grassroots mobilization, with calls for voter preparedness and unity taking center stage at a rally in Mombasa.

Siaya Governor James Orengo urged supporters at Tononoka Grounds to start organizing early for the 2027 General Election, stressing the importance of voter readiness and vigilance.

“Winning an election in 2027 starts now. I want you to prepare yourselves – be ready, be registered,” Orengo told the crowd, repeatedly asking attendees to confirm they had voter cards.

He described the upcoming election as a decisive moment for Kenya, promising a new political direction.

“This time around in 2027, there will be no stealing of votes. We will show up everywhere – Mombasa, Nakuru, Nairobi, Kisumu, Turkana – to ensure the will of the people is respected,” he said.

ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna dismissed claims that the opposition lacks numbers, urging supporters to demonstrate their strength visibly.

“They tell us we have no votes. If you have a vote, raise your hand,” he said, prompting a sea of raised hands from the crowd.

Sifuna also unveiled a digital registration initiative linked to the Linda Mwananchi movement, encouraging attendees to sign up online to help quantify support ahead of future political activities.

“We want you to go online and register so we know how many we are. There is a number we are waiting to reach, and once we get there, we will announce our next steps,” he said.