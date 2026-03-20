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One Dead After Lightning Strike in Kilifi

According to County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, the incident, which also involved whirlwinds, led to one fatality. The body was retrieved and taken to Mariakani Hospital mortuary.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – A person died following a lightning strike in Kaloleni Sub-County in Kilifi County, as severe weather conditions continue to affect parts of the country.

According to County Commissioner David Wanyonyi, the incident, which also involved whirlwinds, led to one fatality. The body was retrieved and taken to Mariakani Hospital mortuary.

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“Community members are being advised to remain indoors during thunderstorms and take precautions against unpredictable weather,”the County Commissioner said.

The Kenya Meteorological Department in its latest forecast asserted that the capital Nairobi is likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall in the evening through the night.

The weatherman has urged residents to take precautionary measures.

Heavy rainfall has been pounding several parts of the country in recent weeks.

A fortnight ago, heavy torrential rainfall wreaked havoc in Nairobi leaving a trail of death and destruction.

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