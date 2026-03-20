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Oloolua Forest Restoration Initiative Gains Momentum Through Multi-Agency Support

The initiative he said aligns with Kenya’s broader environmental agenda, including the national target to grow 15 billion trees by 2032.

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NAIROBI, Kenya Mar 20 – An ambitious initiative spearheaded by Irrigation Principal Secretary, Ephantus Kimotho to restore Oloolua Forest has gained renewed momentum following a high-level fundraising dinner that brought together senior government officials, development partners, and stakeholders.

Speaking during the event Environment and Climate Change, Principal Secretary Festus Ng’eno underscored the integral role played by the critical ecological assets.

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“The importance of Oloolua Forest in supporting water security, climate regulation, biodiversity, and the overall well-being of citizens,” he said

He described the restoration effort as more than an environmental intervention, terming it a strategic investment in resilience, sustainability, and inclusive development for present and future generations.

The initiative he said aligns with Kenya’s broader environmental agenda, including the national target to grow 15 billion trees by 2032. However, Ngeno stressed the need to move beyond tree-planting targets and focus on sustainable, community-driven restoration approaches that deliver long-term value.

Drawing lessons from the successful restoration of the Mau Forest Complex, the PS highlighted the critical role of partnerships in achieving impact at scale. He noted that collaboration between government, development partners, the private sector, county governments, and local communities has been key to mobilizing resources and sustaining restoration efforts.

Participants including Principal Secretaries Gitonga Mugambi (Forestry), Betsy Njagi (Blue Economy), Chris Kiptoo (Treasury), Kipronoh Ronoh (Agriculture), John Tanui (ICT and Digital Economy), among other leaders lauded the leadership of PS Kimotho in convening partners and advancing a coordinated, partnership-driven approach to ecosystem restoration.

Ngeno called on stakeholders to support the initiative through financial contributions, technical expertise, and sustained collaboration, emphasizing that meaningful restoration can only be achieved through a unified and long-term commitment.

He also stressed the importance of placing communities at the centre of the programme, noting that integrating livelihood opportunities with conservation efforts is essential for sustainability.

The Oloolua Forest restoration initiative aims to replicate and scale the successes achieved in the Mau Forest, with stakeholders expressing optimism that the strengthened coalition will deliver lasting environmental and socio-economic benefits.

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